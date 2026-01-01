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FEATURE

dbt Projectson Snowflake

Run dbt pipelines directly in Snowflake with no external orchestration required. Manage runtime, preserve dbt Core compatibility, and connect to built-in observability, column-level lineage and agentic AI workflows.

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Build dbt Projects in Snowflake with a Single Prompt

Storage And Compute

Offload dbt infrastructure to Snowflake

Upload your dbt project. Snowflake provisions compute, manages upgrades and handles execution.

Pipeline Management

Schedule dbt models with native Snowflake Tasks

Build and schedule dbt model pipelines using the same Snowflake Tasks you already run, without switching tools or managing cron jobs.

Connected

Observe all transformations, including column-level lineage

Track how data moves across every dbt model and Snowflake object. Column-level lineage shows exactly which columns a model reads from or writes to.

Agentic authoring

Build AI-ready dbt pipelines with Snowflake CoCo

Write dbt models, tests and documentation from natural language. Describe a modeling task and Snowflake CoCo produces the YAML, Jinja macros and test scaffolding. Your pipelines are structured for downstream AI from day one.

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Optimize dbt Projects on Snowflake for Speed With Snowflake CoCo

dbt lifecycle

NATIVE SCHEDULING

Schedule dbt models with Snowflake Tasks

Snowflake Tasks run your dbt models on a schedule or when upstream data arrives. No third-party scheduler, no additional infrastructure. Your dbt DAGs run on the same compute and scheduling system as the rest of your Snowflake workloads.

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COLUMN-LEVEL LINEAGE

Track every dbt model run, down to the column

When a model fails or you need to audit your pipeline, Snowflake Horizon shows which columns moved where. See how raw tables flow through each model into marts and views, with column-level tracing that shows which columns each model reads from and writes to.

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dbt projects powered by horizon
dbt fusion support

NEWEST VERSIONS

Onboard teams with the dbt versions they want

With parity across dbt Core versions, the same dbt code runs locally or in Snowflake without modifying it. Support for dbt Fusion is included with no additional licensing needed.

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How dbt Projectson Snowflake works

dbt projects on snowflake overview

Build and test your project

Bring existing dbt projects in Snowflake Workspaces or build new projects with Snowflake CoCo.

Deploy your project

Snowflake handles compute provisioning, runtime management and version upgrades. Your team writes the models; Snowflake manages them.

Schedule with Tasks

Use Snowflake Tasks to orchestrate dbt model runs on a schedule or trigger them based on data arrival.

Monitor with Horizon

Snowflake Horizon captures column-level data flows and observability data automatically, giving you a complete view of every pipeline. Use Snowflake CoCo to inspect and debug production issues.

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dbt Projects on Snowflake

Frequently AskedQuestions

Get answers to common questions about dbt Projects on Snowflake, including how it compares to open source dbt Core.

dbt Projects on Snowflake is a native dbt experience built directly into Snowflake. Unlike dbt Core, which you manage yourself, dbt Projects on Snowflake runs on Snowflake’s infrastructure. Snowflake manages the runtime, provides you versioned support, and connects your transformations to built-in observability, lineage and task scheduling. 

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dbt Projects on Snowflake integrates natively with Snowflake Tasks. You can schedule a full project execution or target specific models using standard Snowflake Task DDL — no external orchestrator required. This keeps your pipeline scheduling inside Snowflake, alongside your data and lineage.

dbt Projects on Snowflake maintains parity across dbt Core versions. You can run the same dbt code locally or on Snowflake without modification. 

Browse supported versions

Yes. dbt Projects on Snowflake is designed for teams already using dbt Core or dbt Cloud. You can upload your existing project directly into Snowflake. Most projects require no changes to your models, tests or macros.

Review the dbt Core to dbt Projects guide

Every dbt model run inside Snowflake feeds lineage data directly into Snowflake Horizon. You get table-level and column-level lineage automatically, without additional configuration. Monitor run status, durations and errors from Snowsight.

Yes. The dbt Fusion engine is available for dbt Projects on Snowflake. Fusion uses a new compilation architecture that can significantly reduce build times on large dbt projects.

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