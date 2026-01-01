Level Up Your dbt Workflows With Snowflake CoCo

Are you ready to accelerate your data pipelines with AI? As data engineering evolves, teams must embrace intelligent tools to streamline code generation, orchestration and semantic modeling within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

Join Snowflake’s Vino Duraisamy for an exclusive demo of how AI is reshaping the data engineering workflow, and walk away with a clear picture of how Snowflake CoCo, dbt and semantic modeling work together. In this session, you will get to: