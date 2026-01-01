Demo
Level Up Your dbt Workflows With Snowflake CoCo
21Oct
10:00 AM PT
Register Now
Are you ready to accelerate your data pipelines with AI? As data engineering evolves, teams must embrace intelligent tools to streamline code generation, orchestration and semantic modeling within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.
Join Snowflake’s Vino Duraisamy for an exclusive demo of how AI is reshaping the data engineering workflow, and walk away with a clear picture of how Snowflake CoCo, dbt and semantic modeling work together. In this session, you will get to:
- Use Snowflake CoCo to write reproducible, high-quality AI-generated code.
- Dive into the latest dbt Projects on Snowflake capabilities for better incremental performance with Dynamic Tables materialization and state-aware orchestration with slim CI.
- Embed business context into pipelines with Semantic Views, MetricFlow and Apache Ossie (Open Semantic Interchange) for a shared, governed understanding of your data.