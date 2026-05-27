AI Engineering: How to Build and Operate Production AI Systems

Production AI rarely consists of one prompt and one response. A request may pass through a gateway, route to one of several models, retrieve context, call a tool, inspect the result and continue until the task is complete. Orchestration coordinates that execution path.

An AI gateway provides a common entry point for model traffic. Depending on the architecture, it may centralize provider access, authentication, routing, rate limits, logging and cost attribution. Model routing then selects a model or fallback path based on the task, latency target, policy or confidence threshold, allowing routine work to use a smaller model while difficult requests escalate.

The agent harness provides the runtime orchestration around a model. It supplies tools, memory, context management, state persistence, control flow and guardrails, giving the model the working conditions required for multistep work. Two applications can use the same foundation model and produce very different completion rates because their harnesses expose different tools, preserve different state and handle failures differently.

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Arun Agarwal, Snowflake’s Principal Product Marketing Manager, AI/ML, explains: “Agent orchestration lives in the agent harness, not the model. That separation is what lets customers keep pace as models get smarter. They can select the most appropriate model for their use case without rebuilding the agent.”

At the center of many harnesses is a control loop. The model proposes a next step, the harness validates and performs it, the result returns to the model and the cycle continues. That plan-act-observe pattern needs boundaries: iteration limits, timeout thresholds, retry rules and stop conditions prevent the application from repeating an unproductive action or consuming resources after the task can no longer be completed.

Guardrails can run before and after model inference. Input controls may reject prohibited requests or remove tools that the current user cannot access. Output controls may validate a schema, check grounding, enforce policy or block an unsupported action. Task-specific controls are generally more useful than a generic filter alone because a data engineering agent, a financial analysis agent and an internal support agent have different permissible actions.

The Model Context Protocol standardizes how applications connect to external tools and services, while agent orchestration coordinates work across multiple agents or workflow steps. The harness remains the per-agent runtime that governs how one agent uses its assigned tools, context and state.