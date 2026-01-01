Fine-Tuning Has Changed: A Practitioner’s Guide to Modern Model Adaptation

Before selecting LoRA, QLoRA or full fine-tuning, a team needs to define what the training examples will teach. The objective determines the signal used to update the model, while the parameter strategy determines where those updates are applied.

Supervised fine-tuning

Supervised fine-tuning (SFT) trains a model on labeled input-output pairs. For an LLM, each example may contain a prompt and an approved completion, allowing the model to learn the relationship between an instruction and the response it should generate.

A classification data set might pair each support request with its assigned category. An extraction data set could pair a document passage with validated JSON. For a text-to-SQL application, examples could connect natural-language questions to reviewed SQL statements.

Instruction tuning is a form of supervised fine-tuning in which the data set covers tasks expressed as instructions. Training across a varied instruction collection can improve a model’s ability to follow requests, including requests that weren’t represented exactly in the training set.

The quality of the target completions sets an upper bound on what the model can learn from them. Inconsistent labels, contradictory instructions and superficially polished answers with factual errors all transfer undesirable patterns into training.

Preference optimization

Some behaviors are easier to express through comparisons than through a single approved answer. A preference data set presents two or more candidate responses, along with an indication of which response is preferred.

Direct Preference Optimization (DPO) uses these pairs to increase the likelihood of preferred responses and decrease the likelihood of rejected responses. The original DPO method formulates preference training as a classification loss, avoiding the separate reward-model training and reinforcement-learning stages used in a conventional reinforcement learning from human feedback pipeline.

Preference optimization can refine qualities such as relevance, concision, adherence to policy or appropriate refusal behavior. Its results still depend on the criteria behind the rankings. When reviewers apply different standards, the model receives an inconsistent learning signal.

Reinforcement learning from feedback

Reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) commonly begins with supervised fine-tuning, followed by the collection of human rankings across model responses. A reward model learns from those rankings, and reinforcement learning then adjusts the language model to produce responses that receive higher predicted rewards.

The InstructGPT research used this sequence to improve instruction following and human preference ratings relative to the underlying GPT-3 models. The researchers also documented remaining mistakes, illustrating the difference between improved preference alignment and guaranteed correctness.

RLHF offers considerable control over broad model behavior, though its data collection and training pipeline is more involved than a straightforward supervised fine-tuning job. For a bounded enterprise task with clear approved outputs, SFT may provide a more direct starting point.

Distillation

Distillation transfers a capability from a larger teacher model to a smaller student model. The teacher may produce labels, completions, preference pairs or reasoning traces; the student then trains on those signals, often through supervised fine-tuning.

For workloads with high request volume, a successful distillation workflow can shift inference to a smaller model with a different latency and cost profile. The student should be evaluated independently, since teacher errors can enter the training data and a smaller model may not reproduce every capability used to generate the examples.