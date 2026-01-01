Reward model limitations

The reward model is a learned approximation, not an authority. It can become less reliable as the optimized policy generates outputs that differ from the examples the reward model saw during training. This distribution shift means the reward model may be asked to score responses in areas where its own training signal is weak.

Reward hacking is another limitation. If the model learns patterns that the reward model overvalues, it may produce responses that look preferable according to the score but aren’t actually better for users. For example, it may learn to add confident-sounding explanations, hedge excessively or follow surface-level patterns that annotators previously rewarded.

Training instability

The RL step can also be difficult to tune. PPO-based RLHF pipelines involve multiple moving parts: the policy model, reward model, reference model, KL constraint, sampling strategy, learning rate, batch sizes and other hyperparameters. The traditional RLHF pipeline is more complex than supervised learning because it can involve training multiple language models, sampling from the policy during training and incurring significant computational cost.

For enterprise teams, this complexity can be significant because alignment work has to fit into a broader model lifecycle. Preference data needs governance. Training jobs need reproducibility. Model versions need lineage. Evaluation needs to show whether the aligned model actually improved on the behaviors that matter for the workload.

Direct preference optimization

Direct preference optimization (DPO) is one of the most useful alternatives to RLHF. Instead of training a separate reward model and then running reinforcement learning, DPO directly optimizes the language model using preference pairs. DPO offers a way to optimize the same constrained reward objective through a simpler classification-style training process, without explicit reward modeling or RL.

That simplicity is the appeal. DPO can reduce the operational complexity of RLHF by removing the separate reward model and the PPO training loop, which can make preference tuning more stable and easier to implement. It doesn’t remove the need for strong preference data, but it changes how that data is used.

Constitutional AI and RLAIF

Constitutional AI (CAI) and reinforcement learning from AI feedback (RLAIF) address a different scaling problem: human feedback is expensive, especially when the model needs to be evaluated across many harmful, ambiguous or edge-case prompts. Constitutional AI was developed by Anthropic. It uses a set of written principles to guide AI self-critique and revision, reducing reliance on human labels for harmful outputs.

RLAIF extends the same idea by using LLM judges to provide feedback in place of, or alongside, human annotators. This can lower labeling cost and increase scale, but it also raises a core alignment issue: if AI-generated feedback replaces human preference data, teams need to understand whose values, policies and failure modes are being reinforced.