RLHF: Using Human Feedback to Shape AI Model Behavior
RLHF gives model developers a way to help LLMs produce responses that aren’t just fluent, but useful, trustworthy, appropriate and aligned with user intent. For enterprises, the technique also introduces a governance challenge: preference data, reward models and feedback loops all need to be managed with the same discipline as the models they shape.
RLHF DEFINED
RLHF is a machine learning training method where an AI system learns to improve its behavior based on feedback from people. Humans compare or rate model outputs, and that feedback is used to train a reward model. The AI is then optimized to produce responses that score better according to that reward model.
A language model may know how certain types of answers are usually structured — whether that’s a customer support reply, a summary of a company policy or an explanation of a SQL query — but lack the judgment needed to make the output usable. This lack of judgement can have serious consequences for a business. A model that writes marketing copy, summarizes contracts, assists analysts or answers employee questions is operating in a context where tone, accuracy, safety and policy boundaries affect whether the output can be trusted.
Reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) has become one of the most important techniques for addressing this lack of judgement. Instead of relying only on next-token prediction or supervised examples, RLHF introduces a preference signal: humans compare model outputs, those comparisons train a reward model, and the language model is optimized to produce responses that score better according to that learned model of human preference.
While RLHF isn’t a substitute for governance, evaluation or monitoring, it does give model developers a way to train for qualities that are difficult to express as a static rule set, including harmlessness, relevance and the ability to follow intent.
What is RLHF?
RLHF is a technique for aligning language models with human preferences. In a typical workflow, teams start with a pre-trained base model, fine-tune it on examples of desired behavior, train a reward model on human comparison data and then optimize the language model to produce outputs that maximize the reward model’s score.
RLHF extends supervised fine-tuning, which shows a model examples of desired behavior. RLHF adds a preference signal, helping the model learn which response humans consider better when several outputs are technically possible. For example, two outputs may both answer a benefits-policy question, but one may cite the right policy boundary, avoid legal overstatement and tell the employee where to confirm eligibility, while the other does not. This preference isn’t just about factual content — it reflects a judgment about what a helpful answer should do.
OpenAI’s 2022 InstructGPT work is the standard reference point for RLHF in modern language models. The researchers showed that fine-tuning with human feedback could make models better aligned with user intent, including reducing outputs that were untruthful, toxic or unhelpful.
RLHF for language models differs from standard reinforcement learning in an important way. In a game or simulation, the environment can often provide a direct reward: the agent wins, loses, reaches a target or earns points. In RLHF for language models, the environment is human judgment, and the reward is not a ground-truth score, but rather a learned approximation of what humans prefer, trained from comparison data.
RLHF is powerful, but also imperfect. The reward model doesn’t know what humans want in any absolute sense. It can only learn patterns from the preference data it receives, which means the quality, diversity and consistency of that data shape the behavior the final model learns.
How the RLHF pipeline works
An RLHF pipeline typically has three stages: supervised fine-tuning, reward model training and reinforcement learning policy optimization. Each stage adds a different kind of signal, moving the model from general language capability toward behavior that better reflects human intent.
Stage 1: Supervised fine-tuning
The pipeline usually begins with a pre-trained base model. That base model has learned broad language patterns from large training corpora, but it hasn’t necessarily learned how to behave as an instruction-following assistant in a specific context.
Supervised fine-tuning (SFT) gives the model demonstration data: prompts paired with high-quality, human-written responses. These examples teach the model the shape of the desired behavior. This stage creates an initial instruction-following model, but it still doesn’t solve the preference problem — demonstrations show what good output can look like but they don’t directly teach the model how to choose between multiple acceptable answers when one is more helpful, safer or more aligned with the user’s intent.
Stage 2: Reward model training
The second stage introduces comparison data. Human annotators review multiple model outputs for the same prompt and rank them from best to worst, or choose the preferred response in a pair. Those rankings become training data for a reward model, which learns to predict which output a human would prefer.
This is the key move in RLHF. Instead of asking humans to write every ideal response, the pipeline asks humans to express preference among candidate responses. That makes it possible to train a model on more nuanced judgments: which answer is more direct, which one handles uncertainty better, which one is too evasive, which one includes unsupported claims and which one better matches the expected tone.
The reward model is typically a modified language model that takes a prompt and response as input, then returns a score. That score becomes a proxy for human preference during the next stage of training.
COMMON PITFALL
Be sure not to treat the reward model as an objective measure of quality. A reward model only learns patterns from human preference data, so biased, inconsistent or low-quality feedback can lead the language model to optimize for the wrong behaviors.
Stage 3: RL policy optimization
In the third stage, the SFT model becomes the policy being optimized. The model generates responses, the reward model scores them and an RL algorithm such as proximal policy optimization (PPO) updates the language model so it produces outputs that receive higher reward scores.
At this stage, the system can become unstable if it’s not carefully constrained. If the model optimizes too aggressively against the reward model, it may discover outputs that score well without actually becoming more useful. This is reward hacking: the model exploits weaknesses in the reward model instead of improving the underlying behavior.
To reduce that risk, RLHF pipelines often include a Kullback-Leibler (KL) divergence penalty, which discourages the optimized model from drifting too far from the supervised fine-tuned model. In practical terms, the KL penalty keeps the model from changing too much in pursuit of reward, helping preserve the language quality and instruction-following behavior learned during SFT.
Many RLHF systems also run iteratively. New model outputs reveal new failure modes, human reviewers generate additional preference data, the reward model is updated and the policy is optimized again. The pipeline is less like a onetime training recipe and more like a feedback loop for shaping behavior.
Challenges and alternatives to RLHF
RLHF became influential because it gave model developers a workable way to train for human preference, but the method introduces its own operational and governance problems. The signal is only as good as the comparison data, the reward model can drift away from the behavior people actually want, and RL optimization can be difficult to run reliably.
Preference data quality
Preference data sounds straightforward until teams have to define who’s providing the preference and what standard they’re applying. Annotators may disagree about whether an answer is more helpful, more cautious or more appropriate for a specific context. Cultural assumptions can also affect labels, especially when prompts involve tone, safety, medical advice, financial decisions or other high-stakes topics.
Enterprise AI systems add another layer. A model used for internal HR support, regulated industry workflows or customer-facing service may need preference data from people who understand the domain, not only general annotators. This raises cost and coordination requirements because subject matter experts are harder to scale than broad labeling workforces.
QUICK TIP
The best RLHF results come from domain-specific feedback. Preference data from subject matter experts is often more valuable than large volumes of generic human ratings.
Reward model limitations
The reward model is a learned approximation, not an authority. It can become less reliable as the optimized policy generates outputs that differ from the examples the reward model saw during training. This distribution shift means the reward model may be asked to score responses in areas where its own training signal is weak.
Reward hacking is another limitation. If the model learns patterns that the reward model overvalues, it may produce responses that look preferable according to the score but aren’t actually better for users. For example, it may learn to add confident-sounding explanations, hedge excessively or follow surface-level patterns that annotators previously rewarded.
Training instability
The RL step can also be difficult to tune. PPO-based RLHF pipelines involve multiple moving parts: the policy model, reward model, reference model, KL constraint, sampling strategy, learning rate, batch sizes and other hyperparameters. The traditional RLHF pipeline is more complex than supervised learning because it can involve training multiple language models, sampling from the policy during training and incurring significant computational cost.
For enterprise teams, this complexity can be significant because alignment work has to fit into a broader model lifecycle. Preference data needs governance. Training jobs need reproducibility. Model versions need lineage. Evaluation needs to show whether the aligned model actually improved on the behaviors that matter for the workload.
Direct preference optimization
Direct preference optimization (DPO) is one of the most useful alternatives to RLHF. Instead of training a separate reward model and then running reinforcement learning, DPO directly optimizes the language model using preference pairs. DPO offers a way to optimize the same constrained reward objective through a simpler classification-style training process, without explicit reward modeling or RL.
That simplicity is the appeal. DPO can reduce the operational complexity of RLHF by removing the separate reward model and the PPO training loop, which can make preference tuning more stable and easier to implement. It doesn’t remove the need for strong preference data, but it changes how that data is used.
Constitutional AI and RLAIF
Constitutional AI (CAI) and reinforcement learning from AI feedback (RLAIF) address a different scaling problem: human feedback is expensive, especially when the model needs to be evaluated across many harmful, ambiguous or edge-case prompts. Constitutional AI was developed by Anthropic. It uses a set of written principles to guide AI self-critique and revision, reducing reliance on human labels for harmful outputs.
RLAIF extends the same idea by using LLM judges to provide feedback in place of, or alongside, human annotators. This can lower labeling cost and increase scale, but it also raises a core alignment issue: if AI-generated feedback replaces human preference data, teams need to understand whose values, policies and failure modes are being reinforced.
RLHF and DPO on Snowflake
For enterprise teams, RLHF and DPO aren’t only model-training methods. They create a data management concern. Preference pairs, annotator decisions, prompt versions, reward model outputs, training runs and aligned model versions all become artifacts that need to be governed, traced and reviewed.
Snowflake ML provides capabilities that support end-to-end ML workflows on governed data, including data preparation, model training, experiments, pipelines, deployment and monitoring. This is valuable for RLHF and DPO because the preference data itself may be sensitive or regulated. Annotator rankings can include prompts, generated responses, reviewer notes, policy decisions and examples of undesirable model behavior. Managing that data in Snowflake can help teams apply the same governance patterns they use for other enterprise data assets, including access controls, auditability and lineage.
Snowflake’s Container Runtime for ML can support custom ML workloads, including model training, hyperparameter tuning, batch inference and fine-tuning, using CPU or GPU compute pools. For RLHF or DPO workflows, that environment can support custom training code and open source ML frameworks while keeping the training process close to governed data.
The Snowflake Model Registry can then help teams manage the model artifacts that RLHF and DPO produce. A complete alignment workflow may include the original base model, the supervised fine-tuned model, one or more reward models, DPO-tuned variants and final policy models selected for deployment. Snowflake’s Model Registry is designed to securely manage models and metadata.
Lineage is especially important in this context. Snowflake ML Lineage can trace relationships among source tables, feature views, data sets, registered models and deployed model services, helping teams answer questions such as where training data came from and which services use a model. This kind of visibility can help teams connect an aligned model back to the preference data, reward model and training run that shaped its behavior.
Enterprise model training depends on governed feedback loops
RLHF changed the trajectory of generative AI because it gave model developers a way to train for preferences that are difficult to encode as rules. It helped shift language models from systems that could generate fluent text to systems that could follow instructions, respond more helpfully and better reflect human expectations for conversational behavior.
But RLHF also shows why alignment is not a single training step. A preference label reflects a judgment, and a reward model approximates that judgment. A policy optimization run pushes the model toward that approximation. Each layer can improve the model, but each layer also creates evidence that needs to be governed: who labeled the data, what criteria they used, which model version was trained, how the reward model behaved and whether the final policy actually improved under evaluation.
For enterprises, the aligned model is only one output of the RLHF pipeline. The other output is a record of how human preference became model behavior — and whether the organization can inspect, reproduce and govern that path when the model moves into production.
KEY TAKEAWAY
RLHF helps language models produce more useful, trustworthy and instruction-following responses by learning from human preferences. For enterprises, success depends not only on collecting high-quality feedback, but also on governing the data, models and training process that turn those preferences into production AI behavior.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about RLHF, answered by Snowflake experts.
Why is RLHF important for language models?
RLHF helps language models go beyond fluent text generation. It gives developers a way to train models for qualities that are difficult to define with fixed rules, such as helpfulness, tone, relevance, harmlessness and the ability to follow user intent.
Is RLHF the same as supervised fine-tuning?
Supervised fine-tuning teaches a model by showing it examples of good responses. RLHF adds another layer by teaching the model which response humans prefer when multiple answers are possible. This helps the model learn more nuanced behavior than examples alone can provide.
What is a reward model in RLHF?
A reward model is a model trained to predict which outputs humans are likely to prefer. It takes a prompt and response as input and returns a score. During RLHF, the language model is optimized to produce responses that receive better reward model scores.
What are the main challenges of RLHF?
The biggest challenges include collecting high-quality preference data, keeping feedback consistent, avoiding bias in human ratings, preventing reward hacking and managing the complexity of reinforcement learning optimization. In enterprise environments, teams also need to govern preference data, model versions, training runs and evaluation results.
What is reward hacking?
Reward hacking happens when a model learns to exploit weaknesses in the reward model instead of genuinely improving. For example, it might produce responses that look good according to the reward score but are not actually more useful, accurate or appropriate for users.
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