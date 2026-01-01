ML Model Evaluation: How Teams Measure Model Quality Before Deployment

Even a carefully selected metric portfolio can’t answer every evaluation question. Strong validation results are only meaningful if the model has learned patterns that extend beyond the data used for training. Generalization describes that ability to perform reliably on new, unseen data.

Overfitting

Overfitting happens when a model learns the training data too closely, including noise, anomalies or accidental correlations that don’t hold in new data. The model may show excellent training performance and weaker validation or test performance because it has memorized examples rather than learned durable patterns.

Common symptoms include a widening gap between training and validation metrics, increasingly complex decision boundaries or strong performance that fails to transfer across time periods, regions or customer segments. Remedies may include regularization, dropout, early stopping, simpler model architecture, more representative training data or better feature selection.

Underfitting

Underfitting happens when a model is too simple, too constrained or too poorly specified to capture the underlying pattern. The model performs poorly on both training and validation data because it hasn’t learned enough from the signal available.

Teams may address underfitting by adding relevant features, reducing excessive regularization, increasing model complexity, improving feature transformations or selecting a model class better suited to the problem. The fix isn’t always to “use a bigger model” but rather to identify whether the current model has enough useful signal, capacity and training time to represent the problem.

Bias-variance trade-off

The bias-variance trade-off describes the tension between models that are too simple to capture the signal and models that are so flexible they become sensitive to noise. High-bias models tend to underfit. High-variance models tend to overfit.

Evaluation helps teams locate a workable middle ground. A model doesn’t need to achieve perfect performance on the training data. It needs to perform reliably on unseen data, remain stable across relevant segments and improve the business decision it supports.

Validation strategies

Validation design shapes what evaluation can reveal. The same model can produce different performance estimates depending on how training and validation data are partitioned. An effective validation strategy mirrors the conditions under which the model will ultimately operate, providing a more reliable estimate of future performance.

Different validation techniques address different risks. Random holdout validation may work for many classification problems, but it can produce misleading results when observations are time-dependent or highly imbalanced. Cross-validation improves estimate stability across multiple splits, while temporal validation preserves chronological order for forecasting and time-series problems.

Learning curves can also help diagnose generalization issues. If training and validation performance are both poor, the model may be underfitting. If training performance is strong and validation performance is weak, the model may be overfitting. If validation performance improves with more data, the team may need broader or more representative training data rather than a different algorithm.