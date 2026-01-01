Model Monitoring: How to Catch ML Model Decay Before It Affects Production

Model decay often starts with drift, the measurable distance between conditions the model learned during training and conditions it encounters in production. Some movement is expected — seasonal demand, product launches and ordinary shifts in customer behavior all change production data. The monitoring question is whether a given shift is large enough, persistent enough or concentrated enough to suggest that the model’s original assumptions no longer hold.

Data drift

Data drift (sometimes called covariate shift) occurs when the distribution of input features diverges from the training or reference distribution. For example, a credit risk model might start seeing applicant populations with different income, employment or debt patterns than the training data captured. Nothing breaks at the system level — the model still accepts the input, the schema still validates — but once feature values stop resembling what the model learned from, predictions get less reliable.

Detecting this type of drift requires comparing current production inputs against a baseline: typically training data, a validation window or a recent stable period in production. When feature distributions have moved past an investigation threshold, monitoring surfaces it.

Concept drift

Concept drift is more insidious. It happens not when the inputs change, but when the relationship between inputs and the target changes — the same data now means something different. A churn model might have learned that a particular usage pattern predicts cancellation, for example. But after a pricing change, a product redesign or a market event, that same pattern may carry no predictive signal at all.

Because detecting concept drift requires knowing whether predictions are still correct, ground truth has to arrive first. And depending on the workflow, that could take days, weeks or months. In the interim, teams lean on proxy signals: input drift, prediction drift, confidence shifts and early business indicators.

Prediction and label drift

Prediction drift appears when the distribution of model outputs changes. For example, a fraud model that normally flags 8% of transactions as high risk suddenly flags 22%, or a churn model that typically clusters most customers in the low-risk range starts producing a larger share of high-risk scores.

A change like this indicates that something in production has shifted: maybe the input population, an upstream feature calculation or a genuine change in customer behavior. Because predictions are available immediately, this kind of drift often provides the earliest warning.

Label drift tracks real outcomes rather than model outputs, such as the confirmed fraud rate climbing from 1% to 4%, or actual cancellations spiking after a pricing change.

Feature and embedding drift

Feature drift focuses on changes in specific model inputs, including engineered features. A feature such as “transactions in the past seven days” can drift because customer behavior changed, because upstream data arrived late or because a feature pipeline started calculating the value differently.

For unstructured data, embedding drift provides a similar signal. In a support-ticket classifier, the language customers use often shifts after a product launch or service incident. The raw schema remains the same, but the vector representation can move enough to affect model behavior.

In these cases, aggregate monitoring can miss the problem. A model may look stable overall while drifting within a product line, region, customer segment or language group. Segment-level monitoring helps teams see where the change is happening and whether it affects a population that carries business, compliance or customer experience risk.