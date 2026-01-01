Image Classification: How It Works, Models and Production Considerations

An image classifier converts pixel data into an internal representation, then maps that representation to one or more class scores. The way it extracts visual features depends on the model architecture.

Two architecture families dominate modern image classification:

Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) learn spatial patterns by applying filters across local image regions.

(CNNs) learn spatial patterns by applying filters across local image regions. Vision transformers divide an image into patches and use attention to model relationships among them.

Their feature-extraction mechanisms differ, but both ultimately produce a representation that a classification head maps to the target classes. Both can also be trained through supervised learning, adapted through transfer learning and evaluated against the same production requirements.

Feature extraction with convolutional neural networks

A CNN applies learned filters, also called kernels, across small regions of an image. Each filter responds to a particular visual pattern and produces a feature map showing where that pattern appears.

Earlier CNN layers often respond to local patterns such as edges, color transitions and textures. Deeper layers combine information across larger parts of the image and can capture shapes, object parts and class-related patterns. These features are distributed across the network rather than forming a strict, easily interpreted hierarchy.

As the representation moves through the network, many CNNs reduce its spatial dimensions. Pooling layers can perform this downsampling by selecting the maximum value or calculating an average within a local region, while newer architectures often use strided convolution. Reducing resolution lowers the computational load in later layers and increases the portion of the image represented by each feature.

The downsampling pattern has to fit the task. If the classes differ through small defects, markings or anatomical details, reducing the image too aggressively can remove information the classifier needs. For example, a classifier inspecting circuit boards may need to detect a hairline crack that covers only a few pixels. If the network reduces the image resolution too early, that crack may disappear from the representation even though the rest of the board remains visible.

Feature extraction with vision transformers

The original Vision Transformer (ViT) divides an image into nonoverlapping patches, converts them into embeddings and uses attention to model the relationships among them. Newer transformer architectures may also use local attention, hierarchical representations or convolutional components.

Attention allows the model to weigh information from different parts of the image when constructing its representation. A patch containing one feature can therefore be interpreted in relation to patches elsewhere in the frame, without requiring the information to pass through a long sequence of local convolutional operations. For example, when classifying a bird, the model can relate a patch containing the beak to patches containing the wings, body and surrounding habitat. No single patch will identify the species on its own, but the relationships among them can support the prediction.

Vision transformers often benefit from large-scale pretraining because they encode fewer assumptions about local image structure than CNNs. With sufficient pretraining, however, they can adapt effectively to a broad range of classification tasks. Hybrid architectures also exist, combining convolutional layers with transformer-based attention.

Mapping the representation to class scores

After feature extraction, a classification head maps the model’s internal representation to the target classes. In a CNN, the head may use global average pooling followed by one or more fully connected layers. A vision transformer may use a dedicated classification token or a pooled representation of the patch embeddings.

For multiclass classification, the model commonly uses softmax to turn its output scores into values that sum to one. These values are often treated as probabilities, but they may not reflect the model’s true level of confidence unless the model has been calibrated.

Multilabel classification uses independent outputs because several classes can apply to the same image. A sigmoid function commonly converts each score into a separate value for each label. The system then needs a threshold for deciding when each label applies. Teams can use one threshold across all classes or tune separate thresholds by class based on validation results and the cost of different errors.

Training the classifier

During supervised training, the model receives batches of images paired with their expected labels. A forward pass produces class scores, and a loss function measures the difference between those predictions and the correct answers. Cross-entropy loss is commonly used for multiclass classification, while multilabel tasks typically use a binary cross-entropy variant.

Backpropagation calculates how the loss changes with respect to each trainable parameter. The optimizer uses those gradients to update the model’s weights, after which the model processes another batch. Repeating this sequence allows the feature extractor and classification head to learn together.

A validation set contains images that don’t contribute to weight updates. Comparing training and validation results helps teams identify overfitting, tune hyperparameters and select a model checkpoint.

The test set should remain separate until the team has selected the architecture, hyperparameters, thresholds and checkpoint. Repeatedly using test results to make those decisions effectively turns the test set into another validation set.

The same basic training loop applies to CNNs and vision transformers, although the two architectures can differ in data requirements, memory use and optimization behavior.

Adapting a pretrained model

Most production projects begin with a pretrained model rather than randomly initialized weights. Through transfer learning, teams take a CNN or vision transformer trained on a large image collection and adapt it to a narrower set of domain-specific classes.

The pretrained model already contains broadly useful visual representations. Fine-tuning updates some or all of its weights using the target images, while the classification head is configured for the new label set. For example, a model pretrained on a broad image collection may respond to edges, textures and common shapes. A manufacturer can fine-tune those representations using a smaller collection of labeled product images rather than teaching the model every visual pattern from the beginning.

When the pretrained model’s visual representations transfer well to the target domain, fine-tuning usually requires less labeled data and compute than training a model from randomly initialized weights.

Evaluating the model

For binary and multiclass tasks, accuracy usually measures how often the model selects the correct class. Multilabel tasks are more complicated because each image can have several correct labels. A prediction might get some labels right and others wrong, so teams typically evaluate precision, recall and F1 score for each label or across the full data set.

The evaluation set should reflect the images, class frequencies and operating conditions expected in production. Depending on the workload, teams may also measure per-class recall, calibration, robustness, inference latency, throughput and GPU or memory use.