Hastings Direct Brings Machine Learning to Its Data for Speedier Service
With Snowflake and Microsoft, insurance provider Hastings Direct centralizes all of its data, uses ML to develop its own pricing models and more to transform its business.
Explore what self-supervised learning (SSL) is, including its process, types, applications across NLP and computer vision, and how it transforms enterprise.
Self-supervised learning (SSL) is a machine learning approach that bridges supervised and unsupervised methods. It addresses the challenge of training AI models with massive amounts of labeled data, which is expensive and time-consuming to create. Instead, self-supervised learning trains directly on raw, unlabeled data by generating its own training signals.
By reducing dependence on manual labeling, self-supervised learning enables AI models to scale more efficiently and learn useful representations. Self-supervised learning is driving advancements in natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and speech recognition, helping organizations accelerate their AI initiatives and expand practical applications.
In this article, we'll explore what makes self-supervised learning unique and why it's becoming increasingly important in supporting new AI applications across industries.
Self-supervised learning is a form of machine learning (ML) that enables models to learn from unlabeled data. It combines elements of both supervised and unsupervised training methods but differs from each:
Supervised learning relies on data sets where every example is labeled by humans.
Unsupervised learning works on raw data to find hidden patterns or clusters.
Self-supervised learning generates its own pseudo-labels or training signals directly from the structure of the data.
By creating its own signals, self-supervised learning trains models to learn useful representations without requiring humans to perform extensive manual labeling. This makes it a practical and scalable approach for building AI systems that can adapt to complex real-world tasks.
To be effective, an AI model must "learn" by ingesting large amounts of data that will inform its responses and analysis. In traditional machine learning, supervision refers to the use of labeled data created by human experts manually tagging the input data with the correct output (e.g., classifying an image as "car" or labeling a sentence's sentiment as "positive").
Supervising this learning provides the model with an answer key, which is essential for training highly accurate systems. However, manual supervision is too costly and time-consuming to be a viable solution for the massive, constantly growing data sets available today.
Self-supervised learning addresses this problem by turning raw, unlabeled data into a source of supervision. Instead of depending on costly labeled data sets, self-supervised learning uses the data itself to create training signals. This process helps machine learning models learn patterns and representations that can later be applied to real-world problems.
The mechanism behind self-supervised learning involves two key stages: pretext tasks and downstream tasks.
Pretext tasks are artificial challenges designed from the data itself. By solving them, the model learns to capture meaningful structure in the data. For example:
In natural language processing, the model predicts missing words in a sentence.
In computer vision, the model determines whether an image has been rotated or fills in missing pixels.
In speech recognition, the model identifies whether two audio samples come from the same speaker.
Because these tasks require no manual labels, they allow models to train on massive data sets that would otherwise be too costly or time-consuming to annotate.
Downstream tasks are the real-world applications of machine learning, such as text classification, image recognition or speech-to-text. Once a model is pretrained on pretext tasks, its learned representations transfer to downstream tasks, often requiring only minimal fine-tuning.
Supervised learning requires large labeled data sets, where each input is paired with a correct output. For example, image classification models are trained on data sets where every picture has a label, such as “cat” or “dog.” These labels provide clear training signals but are expensive and time-consuming to create at scale. Despite the cost, supervised learning is a preferred and effective method for tasks that demand maximum precision, such as highly critical medical diagnostics or financial fraud detection, where the cost of error is extremely high.
Self-supervised learning removes the need for manual labels. It creates pseudo-labels directly from raw data through pretext tasks such as predicting missing words or image rotations. This allows models to train themselves automatically on massive amounts of unlabeled data, which is faster and much more resource-efficient than supervised learning.
Unsupervised learning also relies on unlabeled data, but the training signal is different. In unsupervised learning, models typically group or reduce data, such as clustering customers into segments or compressing data into fewer dimensions. These methods find patterns but often do not create representations that transfer well to other tasks. For instance, an unsupervised model might successfully sort a collection of documents into five topic clusters. However, clustering knowledge alone is rarely enough to power a separate, accurate system like a real-time language translation app.
Self-supervised learning differs by generating structured tasks from raw data, which pushes the model to learn features that can later be applied to practical downstream tasks. For example, a model trained to predict masked words learns language patterns that transfer to text classification or question answering.
Semi-supervised learning combines a small amount of labeled data with a larger pool of unlabeled data. The labeled portion anchors the model, while the unlabeled portion provides additional context. For example, a content moderation AI might use a small set of manually labeled and inappropriate images or comments alongside millions of unlabeled posts to train the model to identify similar content at scale.
Self-supervised learning does not depend on even a small labeled set. It generates labels automatically from the data itself, making it especially valuable in domains where labeled data is limited or expensive, such as medical imaging or speech recognition.
Self-supervised learning addresses one of the biggest challenges in AI development: the reliance on large labeled data sets (supervised learning). Hurdles associated with relying on labeled data sets include:
Cost and time: Manually labeling massive data sets is expensive and slow.
Labeled data scarcity: In specialized areas such as legal texts or proprietary enterprise data, labeled examples are scarce, making it difficult to effectively train models.
SSL overcomes these limits by using the massive volume of raw, unlabeled data that already exists to create its own supervisory signals and learn useful representations without significant manual work. This makes it possible to train large-scale models more efficiently across key domains, including:
Natural language processing: SSL enables the training of large language models on global text data without manual annotation.
Computer vision and speech recognition: SSL reduces the need for human effort in labeling images or transcribing audio, improving model accuracy.
Self-supervised learning offers several advantages that make it well-suited for modern AI systems. The benefits of SSL include:
Self-supervised learning eliminates the need for manual data labeling by generating its own training signals directly from raw data. This capability allows organizations to train with a broader choice of data sets and incorporate data from multiple sources, expanding the context of AI for analytics and accelerating value. This method also helps bring AI advantages to complex areas, including specialized medical image analysis where labeled data is often scarce.
Self-supervised learning models generate their own training signals directly from input data, minimizing the need for costly human annotation. By using the structure of existing unlabeled data, self-supervised learning increases the value of data assets without additional labeling costs. This makes self-supervised learning especially valuable in data-intensive fields where unlabeled information is abundant.
Self-supervised learning models capture underlying patterns in data that transfer well to new tasks. With fine-tuning, the same model can be adapted for multiple downstream applications.
Manual labeling is not feasible for today’s massive data sets. Self-supervised learning enables AI systems to learn directly from the raw data, allowing models to grow alongside expanding data volumes.
By learning from the full context of the data, SSL models often achieve stronger results on downstream tasks than models trained solely with supervised methods.
While self-supervised learning provides clear benefits, it also introduces challenges that organizations must address during implementation. These challenges include:
Training self-supervised learning models often requires processing large volumes of unlabeled data over extended periods of time. This can demand significant hardware and cloud resources, leading to higher computational costs compared to training smaller, supervised models.
Self-supervised learning depends on well-designed pretext tasks. If the task is too simple, the model may learn features that are not useful. If the task is poorly designed, the learned representations may not transfer effectively. Designing effective tasks requires domain knowledge and iterative testing, which must be completed before starting the self-supervised learning initiatives.
In supervised learning, metrics such as accuracy or precision provide direct feedback during training. Self-supervised learning does not offer such immediate measures. Model quality is often only visible after applying the learned representations to downstream tasks, which creates delayed feedback and makes optimization more difficult.
Because self-supervised learning relies on pseudo-labels generated from raw data, the signals can sometimes be noisy or incomplete. Without human oversight, models may pick up on undesirable biases or correlations in the training data that affect downstream applications.
Self-supervised learning supports a wide range of applications across industries by enabling companies to unlock value from unlabeled data. Applications of SSL include:
Self-supervised learning powers large language models (LLMs) such as BERT and GPT, which are trained on vast text data sets. These models support tasks such as text classification, question answering, translation and content generation.
Self-supervised learning enables models to learn from large collections of images and videos without requiring manual annotation. Applications include object detection, image segmentation and medical imaging.
Self-supervised learning trains models to predict missing or masked parts of a recording, helping systems identify and learn patterns in raw sound. This promotes more accurate transcription, better voice assistants and stronger performance in language identification.
In finance, self-supervised learning analyzes patterns in transaction data to identify subtle irregularities or deviations. These representations help systems flag potential fraud and adapt to new fraud patterns as they emerge.
Self-supervised learning can leverage implicit signals such as clicks and views alongside limited labeled data. By doing so, it enhances personalization by tailoring product suggestions, advertising and content recommendations.
Self-supervised learning allows vehicles and robots to learn from continuous streams of raw sensor and video data. This training strengthens depth estimation, navigation and object prediction, all of which are essential for safe operation in real-world environments.
Self-supervised learning is quickly becoming a central method for training AI systems at scale. By generating training signals directly from unlabeled data, self-supervised learning reduces reliance on manual labeling and makes it possible to build models that can adapt to a wide range of tasks.
As data volumes continue to grow, self-supervised learning offers a practical way to develop scalable and efficient AI models in fields where labeled data is scarce but raw data is plentiful. This approach is driving progress in natural language processing, computer vision, speech recognition and many other business-critical systems.
Supervised learning algorithms are mainly used for classification and regression on labeled data sets. Common examples include linear regression, logistic regression, decision trees, random forests and support vector machines (SVM).
Yes, ChatGPT is trained using self-supervised learning. The model learns language patterns by predicting parts of text from large amounts of unlabeled data rather than relying on human-provided labels.
For LLMs, self-supervised learning involves predicting missing or masked parts of a text sequence based on the surrounding context. This training method allows the model to capture grammar, meaning and relationships in language without manual annotation.
Both use unlabeled data, but their training goals differ:
Unsupervised learning focuses on discovering the structure and patterns in data. It often works by grouping or clustering data to form pattern assumptions and simplify complexity, but it doesn't try to find a specific "correct" answer.
Self-supervised learning creates a specific objective or puzzle for the model to solve by generating its own labels (pseudo-labels) from the data itself. This process gives the model a measurable goal, enabling it to learn powerful, reusable data representations that are highly effective for other AI tasks.