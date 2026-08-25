Ready to get started building your own AI infrastructure? Here are six key steps to get you on the right path:



1. Assess current needs and future growth plans

No successful AI initiative has ever been launched without a solid understanding of what the organization needs now and where it wants to go. This initial planning step also includes setting budgets in addition to determining the specific problems you are hoping to address with AI.



2. Choose suitable hardware accelerators and storage options

Once you know the problem(s) you are hoping to solve, your provider can help guide you to the hardware and storage options that would be best for your specific use cases. For example, experts generally consider GPUs better for gen AI training, while TPUs are often a better fit for machine learning tasks.



3. Select compatible software frameworks and orchestration tools

Different AI frameworks excel at different tasks; you can’t just pick one and expect it to handle all your AI needs out of the box. Selecting the ideal framework and its related orchestration system is a key decision that requires the input of seasoned experts who understand the nuances of each available option.



4. Implement security protocols from the start

Don’t get caught playing catch-up on security. Your service provider will have countless security resources available for you from the start. Make sure you understand how they work and that they are properly implemented.



5. Test scalability under real workloads

Scalability and performance under load can and should be stress-tested before a model is put into production. Spin up workloads that approximate what you expect real-world demand to look like — and then some, perhaps, to see how your AI infrastructure performs. If you’ve done all of the above properly, it should have no trouble managing very heavy workloads without choking.



6. Continuously monitor and optimize performance

Your AI workloads will not live in isolation; teams must constantly monitor them as they undergo real-world usage. If performance begins to lag, that’s your cue to reevaluate the infrastructure decisions that you’ve made and consider changes to improve performance and efficiency.