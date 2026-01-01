Healthcare in the AI era
Fenced in by rising costs, growing demand, staffing shortages, and increased treatment complexity, healthcare is turning to AI to transform patient care.
When a paradigm shift is the mandate, not the aspiration, you need a data partner who understands modern design patterns, who knows how to tackle big programs and deliver real results. IBM Consulting helps businesses and governments power their data strategy with AI innovation & Snowflake expertise.
Demonstrates core expertise implementing
and migrating to Snowflake
Showcases advanced skills to apply complete architect solutions using Snowflake
Financial Services
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail Consumer Goods
Data Warehouse
Data Engineering
Analytics
With the acquisition of global Snowflake and AI consulting leaders, including Hakkoda, Neudesic, and Bluetab, IBM continues to forge the most agile and innovative Snowflake services offering, built to mobilize the world’s data.
Chris Puuri, Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Hakkoda, joined Data Cloud Now anchor Ryan Green at HIMSS to discuss how healthcare organizations can improve efficiency and patient outcomes using Snowflake and pragmatic AI.