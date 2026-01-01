IBM Consulting

With the acquisition of global Snowflake and AI consulting leaders, including Hakkoda, Neudesic, and Bluetab, IBM continues to forge the most agile and innovative Snowflake services offering, built to mobilize the world’s data.

Chris Puuri, Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Hakkoda, joined Data Cloud Now anchor Ryan Green at HIMSS to discuss how healthcare organizations can improve efficiency and patient outcomes using Snowflake and pragmatic AI.