Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you. Register free.

Register now
PARTNERS

IBM Consulting

When a paradigm shift is the mandate, not the aspiration, you need a data partner who understands modern design patterns, who knows how to tackle big programs and deliver real results. IBM Consulting helps businesses and governments power their data strategy with AI innovation & Snowflake expertise.

Ebook cover for Faster Decisions, Lower Risk and AI-Ready Data – with Zero Duplication
EBOOK

Trusted SAP data, ready for Snowflake and AI

Powered by IBM and Snowflake to accelerate BDC Connect adoption.

729

SnowPro Core Certifications

Demonstrates core expertise implementing
and migrating to Snowflake

70

SnowPro Advanced Certifications

Showcases advanced skills to apply complete architect solutions using Snowflake

3

Industry Competencies

Financial Services
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail Consumer Goods

3

Workload Specializations

Data Warehouse
Data Engineering
Analytics

Explore IBM’s vision for the future of data-driven healthcare on Data Cloud Now

With the acquisition of global Snowflake and AI consulting leaders, including Hakkoda, Neudesic, and Bluetab, IBM continues to forge the most agile and innovative Snowflake services offering, built to mobilize the world’s data.

Chris Puuri, Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Hakkoda, joined Data Cloud Now anchor Ryan Green at HIMSS to discuss how healthcare organizations can improve efficiency and patient outcomes using Snowflake and pragmatic AI.

How Hakkōda is helping healthcare companies drive digital transformations

learning hub

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Financial Services & Insurance

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Retail & Consumer Products