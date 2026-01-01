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Migrate to Snowflake
Overview
SQL Server to SnowflakeTeradata to SnowflakeSpark to SnowparkData Warehouse Migration Process to SnowflakeAmazon Redshift to Snowflake
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Teradata Virtualization with Snowflake AIM

Exit Teradata fast with few rewrites, little downtime and no lock-in. Run existing workloads directly on Snowflake for true lift-and-shift migration. Avoid renewals, reduce risk and modernize on your timeline while keeping your business up and running.

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VIRTUAL EVENT

Snowflake Connect: Analytics

Join this virtual event to hear from Snowflake experts about real-world implementations that have transformed decision-making across industries.
KEY BENEFITS

Leave Teradata behind with less risk.Start building sooner.

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SPEED

Escape renewal pressure without a disruptive rewrite

Snowflake AIM lets you move workloads intact, without rewriting applications or disrupting the business. Transition on your timeline and start getting value on Snowflake sooner.

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CONTINUITY

Run workloads unchanged while keeping applications going

Take your Teradata workloads to Snowflake as-is. No SQL rewrites, no BI refactoring, no dependency detangling. Snowflake AIM cuts the complexity that derails migrations so you can deliver new capabilities instead of rebuilding old ones.

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RESILIENCE

Protect mission-critical operations with near-zero downtime

Migrate your platform while the business keeps running. Snowflake AIM moves your Teradata workloads with near-zero downtime and no application regression, giving your most critical operations continuity and a shorter path to a modern data platform.

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ACCELERATION

Turn migration into AI-ready value

Lift-and-shift now, then modernize in phases on Snowflake. Get your data there faster so you can power AI use cases, surface real-time insights and build data products while cutting time to value and staying in control of your transformation.

Snowflake AIM migration agent

The Snowflake AIM migration agents streamline Snowflake migrations and PySpark-to-Snowpark conversion. The agents guide, convert and validate code with progress tracking and automation, promoting continuity, compatibility and faster modernization.
GETTING STARTED

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about Teradata migration to Snowflake, including strategies to avoid rewrites and fast-track modernization.

You can migrate from Teradata to Snowflake using virtualization approaches that allow existing SQL, applications and BI tools to run with minimal changes — reducing migration time, cost and risk.

The fastest approach combines lift-and-shift migration with virtualization, enabling you to move workloads quickly while keeping applications running and avoiding lengthy rewrite projects.

Not always. Many organizations minimize or avoid rewrites by using automated conversion tools or virtualization strategies that allow existing workloads to run on Snowflake with little to no change.

To reduce migration risk, use automated migration tools, phased modernization, and virtualization techniques that enable workloads to run with minimal disruption, downtime or regression.

Yes. Modern migration approaches allow you to move data and workloads while keeping applications running, helping ensure continuity for mission-critical systems during the transition.

Virtualization moves workloads quickly with minimal changes, while modernization transforms code and pipelines for Snowflake-native performance. Many organizations migrating Teradata start with virtualization, then modernize in phases.

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