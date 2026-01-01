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Teradata Virtualization with Snowflake AIM
Exit Teradata fast with few rewrites, little downtime and no lock-in. Run existing workloads directly on Snowflake for true lift-and-shift migration. Avoid renewals, reduce risk and modernize on your timeline while keeping your business up and running.
KEY BENEFITS
Leave Teradata behind with less risk.Start building sooner.
SPEED
Escape renewal pressure without a disruptive rewrite
Snowflake AIM lets you move workloads intact, without rewriting applications or disrupting the business. Transition on your timeline and start getting value on Snowflake sooner.
CONTINUITY
Run workloads unchanged while keeping applications going
Take your Teradata workloads to Snowflake as-is. No SQL rewrites, no BI refactoring, no dependency detangling. Snowflake AIM cuts the complexity that derails migrations so you can deliver new capabilities instead of rebuilding old ones.
RESILIENCE
Protect mission-critical operations with near-zero downtime
Migrate your platform while the business keeps running. Snowflake AIM moves your Teradata workloads with near-zero downtime and no application regression, giving your most critical operations continuity and a shorter path to a modern data platform.
ACCELERATION
Turn migration into AI-ready value
Lift-and-shift now, then modernize in phases on Snowflake. Get your data there faster so you can power AI use cases, surface real-time insights and build data products while cutting time to value and staying in control of your transformation.
GETTING STARTED
Frequently Asked Questions
Find answers to common questions about Teradata migration to Snowflake, including strategies to avoid rewrites and fast-track modernization.
You can migrate from Teradata to Snowflake using virtualization approaches that allow existing SQL, applications and BI tools to run with minimal changes — reducing migration time, cost and risk.
The fastest approach combines lift-and-shift migration with virtualization, enabling you to move workloads quickly while keeping applications running and avoiding lengthy rewrite projects.
Not always. Many organizations minimize or avoid rewrites by using automated conversion tools or virtualization strategies that allow existing workloads to run on Snowflake with little to no change.
To reduce migration risk, use automated migration tools, phased modernization, and virtualization techniques that enable workloads to run with minimal disruption, downtime or regression.
Yes. Modern migration approaches allow you to move data and workloads while keeping applications running, helping ensure continuity for mission-critical systems during the transition.
Virtualization moves workloads quickly with minimal changes, while modernization transforms code and pipelines for Snowflake-native performance. Many organizations migrating Teradata start with virtualization, then modernize in phases.