Sensitive or confidential data — such as personally identifiable information, financial data and intellectual property — must be protected from unauthorized access or misuse. Yet in the course of business, this data needs to be shared with various systems, partners and users. Data masking is a collection of techniques designed to obscure sensitive information to protect it while enabling it to be used appropriately. Data that has been masked with these techniques can’t be traced back to its original values without access to the primary data set.