Most data governance frameworks use different language, but they tend to cover a common set of components. The exact model depends on the organization, but a practical framework should usually define the following areas:

Governance strategy and principles

The framework should explain why data governance exists and which business outcomes it supports. That might include regulatory compliance, trusted analytics, AI readiness, data product adoption, operational resilience or secure data sharing. Principles give teams a way to make decisions when a policy does not cover every scenario, such as whether a sensitive attribute should be masked, tokenized, excluded from a model feature set or made available only through an approved view.

Roles and responsibilities

Governance depends on clear accountability. A framework should define the responsibilities of data owners, data stewards, data custodians, governance council members, security teams, privacy teams, platform teams and business stakeholders. It should also define decision rights, such as who approves a new data domain, who resolves a metric definition conflict and who can grant an exception to a retention or access rule.

Policies, standards and procedures

Policies set the rules for how data is created, classified, accessed, used, shared, retained and disposed of. Standards make those rules concrete by defining approved classification levels, naming conventions, quality thresholds, metadata requirements, retention categories and access models. Procedures describe how teams perform the work, such as onboarding a new data product, reviewing access requests or resolving a quality issue.

Data quality management

The framework should define how quality is measured, monitored and remediated. Common dimensions include accuracy, completeness, consistency, timeliness, validity and uniqueness. In practice, this means identifying critical data elements, assigning quality rules, monitoring failures and defining who investigates when a revenue metric changes because a source field stopped updating.

Data classification and metadata management

Classification and metadata provide context intended to support appropriate and compliant data use. A framework should define how the organization captures sensitivity, business meaning, ownership, lineage, freshness, usage and policy context. A table name alone rarely tells a user whether a column contains customer identifiers, whether the data is approved for AI training or whether the metric definition has changed since the last reporting cycle.

Data privacy, security and access controls

Governance frameworks should connect policy intent to security controls. That includes identity and access management, least-privilege access, encryption, masking, row-level security, monitoring, retention controls and compliance with privacy requirements. The framework should also define how access is requested, approved, reviewed and revoked.

Data lifecycle management

Data has a lifecycle: creation, ingestion, transformation, storage, use, sharing, retention, archiving and deletion. A governance framework should define how data moves through those stages, which retention rules apply, how legal holds are handled and what evidence proves that data was retained or disposed of according to policy.

Primary and reference data management

Governance programs need consistent definitions for key entities such as customers, products, employees, vendors, locations and financial accounts. Primary and reference data management define the trusted sources, survivorship rules and stewardship processes that keep those entities consistent across systems and reporting use cases.

Data architecture and integration standards

A framework should align with the organization's architecture, not sit beside it. That includes standards for modeling, ingestion, transformation, interoperability, API use, data sharing, semantic layers and data product design. Architecture standards help governance scale because teams can apply consistent patterns rather than designing every pipeline or domain boundary from scratch.

Compliance, risk and audit management

Governance frameworks should define how regulatory obligations, internal controls, risks, exceptions and audit evidence are tracked. This is especially important in industries where regulators expect organizations to show not only that controls exist, but also that they are operating as intended.

Tools and technology

Technology does not create governance on its own, but it helps governance operate at scale. Data catalogs, lineage tools, access governance systems, data quality platforms, policy engines and monitoring tools can capture metadata, enforce controls, surface issues and preserve evidence. The framework should clarify which systems hold authoritative metadata and how governance decisions are written back into technical controls.

Metrics and continuous improvement

A framework should include measures that show whether governance is working. Useful metrics might include catalog coverage, classification coverage, data quality scores, access review completion, exception aging, issue resolution time, policy compliance rates and the percentage of critical data elements with assigned owners.

A simple way to group these components is people, policies, processes, data controls, technology and measurement.