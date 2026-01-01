Data privacy gives organizations clear rules for responsible data use while helping protect individuals from unauthorized access, misuse or exposure of their personal information. In an enterprise data environment, data privacy depends on both policy and enforcement. A privacy policy may define how customer, employee or patient data should be handled, but those requirements only matter if they can be translated into controls across the systems where data is stored, queried, shared and processed.

This is why data governance is foundational to data privacy. Data governance covers the operating model for data as a whole: quality, ownership, lineage, access, lifecycle management and policy enforcement across the estate. Governance practices help organizations answer practical data privacy questions: Where does personal data live? Who can access it? Which uses are allowed? How long should it be kept? What happens when a deletion request arrives?

A data catalog may tell a team where a customer email column lives and which dashboards consume it. Data privacy controls go further, establishing whether that column can be used for marketing, if consent covers that use, who can see the raw values, how long the data should be kept and what happens when a deletion request arrives. It’s important that privacy governance be scoped correctly because it typically needs to align with applicable regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA, depending on jurisdiction and use case.