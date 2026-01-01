CCPA Compliance Guide: Requirements & Regulations

Today’s businesses invariably rely on consumer data to better understand who their customers are and to gain a competitive advantage. This data, which can include anything from basic demographical information to online browsing behaviors, is often used to enhance personalization on web properties and apps and to develop relevant products and services.

Consumer data is also particularly valuable to marketers who use it for targeted advertising. But as consumers have become more aware of how much of their data is being collected, they have become understandably concerned about how that information is being used, shared and protected.

In 2018, California became the first state in the U.S. to introduce a comprehensive data privacy policy, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), designed to protect and enforce the rights of California residents regarding the privacy of their personal information. Today, there are 20 states with similar data privacy laws, but CCPA remains the most noteworthy, in part because of the large population of the state.

CCPA’s impact on businesses is growing. Protecting consumer data is not only the law, but as a rule it makes customers feel safer, strengthens their loyalty and safeguards your brand and reputation. In this article we’ll cover the regulations laid out by CCPA in greater detail, who needs to comply with it and why it’s essential for both consumers and businesses.