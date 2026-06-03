What Is Data Loss Prevention (DLP)? Meaning & Best Practices

DLP combines technology tools and security practices to detect and help prevent or reduce the unauthorized transmission, use or exposure of sensitive data. Unlike traditional cybersecurity tools such as firewalls and antivirus software, which stop threats from breaching an organization’s security perimeter, DLP is designed to keep sensitive data safe by tracking it wherever it goes.

DLP inspects all of an organization’s content to determine if sensitive information is at risk, protecting data that moves beyond traditional network boundaries to cloud services and mobile devices.

DLP is centered around three core principles:

1. Data classification

DLP platforms identify and categorize information based on sensitivity level — such as public, internal, confidential or highly restricted. Organizations tag data so the DLP system knows what needs protecting, distinguishing between less sensitive documents and those containing personally identifiable information or trade secrets.

2. Policy enforcement

Organizations use DLP systems to implement rules governing who can access specific data types, how they can share it and under what circumstances. For example, these rules may block employees from sending external emails containing Social Security numbers or prevent source code from being copied to personal cloud storage.

3. Real-time monitoring

DLP systems continuously monitor data at rest (stored), in motion (transmitted) and in use (actively accessed). This real-time visibility detects policy violations as they happen which can help teams respond faster and reduce potential impact.