Encryption is essential for ensuring the privacy and security of data across a wide swath of industries, muting the impact of cyberattacks and data breaches and avoiding reputational harm. Here are the key benefits of well-designed encryption schemes:

It protects sensitive and confidential information

When sensitive information travels across networks as plain text it is easily readable by anyone who gains unauthorized access, whether through a deliberate attack or an accidental breach. Encryption helps protect sensitive information by rendering it unreadable to unauthorized parties who do not possess the appropriate decryption keys. When properly implemented, it can significantly reduce the risk of exposure in the event of a breach.

It meets regulatory and compliance requirements

Depending on jurisdiction and industry, regulations and frameworks (including GDPR- and HIPAA-regulated environments) may require or strongly encourage encryption for certain categories of sensitive data. Non-compliance can result in fines and other regulatory consequences, depending on the facts and jurisdiciton. Encryption can help limit the practical impact of unauthorized access. In certain regulatory frameworks, properly implemented encryption may influence breach notification requirements or enforcement considerations, depending on the facts and whether encryption keys remain secure.

It limits damage from data breaches and cyberattacks

Even when cybercriminals successfully infiltrate systems or intercept data transmissions, encryption renders the stolen information useless without the corresponding decryption keys. This transforms potentially catastrophic data breaches into manageable security incidents, as encrypted data is far harder to exploit for identity theft, financial fraud, or competitive misuse when keys remain secure.

It fosters customer trust and protects brand reputation

Organizations that implement strong encryption practices signal to customers and partners that they take data protection seriously, fostering confidence in digital transactions and data sharing. Public awareness of data breaches has made encryption an essential component of many brands’ commitment to privacy and security.

It makes digital commerce and communication possible

Encryption makes modern digital life possible by empowering secure online banking, e-commerce transactions, remote work communications and cloud storage services that people rely on daily. Encryption is a foundational building block for modern digital commerce and private communications.