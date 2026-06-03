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What Is Data Encryption and How Does it Work? Complete Guide

What is data encryption? Learn how encryption works, explore key types of encryption, and see how cloud and database encryption protect sensitive data.

  • Overview
  • What Is Data Encryption?
  • How Does Encryption Work?
  • Benefits of Data Ecncryption
  • Types of Encryption: Symmetric vs. Asymmetric
  • Encryption for Data in Transit vs. Data at Rest
  • Common Data Encryption Algorithms
  • Encryption Key Management Best Practices
  • Top Challenges and Limitations of Data Encryption
  • Conclusion
  • Data Encryption FAQs
  • Customers Using Snowflake
  • Snowflake Resources

Overview

Without data encryption, many of the things we take for granted in the modern world – from banking to online shopping to securely accessing our medical records – would simply not be possible. Encryption helps to prevent unauthorized parties from accessing sensitive data as it moves through information networks and comes to rest on storage systems and personal devices. 

This guide will describe how data encryption works, the various types of encryption and how they are used to protect data across a wide range of scenarios.

What is data encryption?

Data encryption is the process of converting readable information, known as plain text, into an unreadable format called cipher text, which can only be transformed back into plain text with the use of a cryptographic key. The key is produced using a mathematical algorithm and works like a unique digital password to encode and decode sensitive information. Even if the encrypted data is intercepted en route, it will appear as meaningless gibberish to anyone without the proper decryption credentials, helping to protect data in transit and at rest.

Encryption preserves confidentiality and, when combined with integrity controls (e.g., authentication tags, MACs, or digital signatures), helps protect data integrity. Organizations seeking to comply with data security and privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) should evaluate whether encryption is appropriate for certain types of sensitive data, based on the specific use case and risk profile. In many cases, encryption is considered a key safeguard to help protect regulated data. However, simply implementing encryption is not enough to ensure data security; organizations must make sure they’re using a sufficiently robust encryption algorithm and have solid key management and authentication practices in place.

How does encryption work?

Encryption functions by transforming readable information into an unreadable format using mathematical algorithms and cryptographic keys. 

The keys consist of long strings of randomly generated bits, typically displayed as hexadecimal or other character formats for readability. The longer the key, the harder the encryption is to crack, even using sophisticated computers. Modern encryption methods are designed so even advanced computing systems would require impractical amounts of time to guess the code through trial and error. This robust protection mechanism has become fundamental to digital security, safeguarding applications ranging from financial transactions to personal communications across the internet. The decryption process reverses the encryption by applying the same algorithm with the appropriate key.

Benefits of data encryption

Encryption is essential for ensuring the privacy and security of data across a wide swath of industries, muting the impact of cyberattacks and data breaches and avoiding reputational harm. Here are the key benefits of well-designed encryption schemes: 

 

It protects sensitive and confidential information 

When sensitive information travels across networks as plain text it is easily readable by anyone who gains unauthorized access, whether through a deliberate attack or an accidental breach. Encryption helps protect sensitive information by rendering it unreadable to unauthorized parties who do not possess the appropriate decryption keys. When properly implemented, it can significantly reduce the risk of exposure in the event of a breach.

 

It meets regulatory and compliance requirements 

Depending on jurisdiction and industry, regulations and frameworks (including GDPR- and HIPAA-regulated environments) may require or strongly encourage encryption for certain categories of sensitive data. Non-compliance can result in fines and other regulatory consequences, depending on the facts and jurisdiciton. Encryption can help limit the practical impact of unauthorized access. In certain regulatory frameworks, properly implemented encryption may influence breach notification requirements or enforcement considerations, depending on the facts and whether encryption keys remain secure.

 

It limits damage from data breaches and cyberattacks 

Even when cybercriminals successfully infiltrate systems or intercept data transmissions, encryption renders the stolen information useless without the corresponding decryption keys. This transforms potentially catastrophic data breaches into manageable security incidents, as encrypted data is far harder to exploit for identity theft, financial fraud, or competitive misuse when keys remain secure.

 

It fosters customer trust and protects brand reputation 

Organizations that implement strong encryption practices signal to customers and partners that they take data protection seriously, fostering confidence in digital transactions and data sharing. Public awareness of data breaches has made encryption an essential component of many brands’ commitment to privacy and security.

 

It makes digital commerce and communication possible

Encryption makes modern digital life possible by empowering secure online banking, e-commerce transactions, remote work communications and cloud storage services that people rely on daily. Encryption is a foundational building block for modern digital commerce and private communications.

Types of encryption: Symmetric vs. asymmetric

There are two fundamental types of data encryption, each with their own specific use cases. Most organizations rely on both, using asymmetric encryption to securely exchange symmetric keys and using symmetric encryption for data transfer. Here are the primary differences between the two.

 

Symmetric encryption

Symmetric encryption uses a single shared key for both encrypting and decrypting data, making it the simpler of the two approaches. This method is significantly faster than asymmetric encryption and can be extremely strong when properly implemented, with algorithms like AES-256 considered as highly secure with current technology. Symmetric encryption is typically used for encrypting large files, securing data at rest, VPN connections and situations where both parties can safely share keys beforehand. 

However, the system's greatest vulnerability lies in how keys are distributed. Securely sharing the encryption key between parties without it being intercepted presents a fundamental challenge known as the "key distribution problem."

 

Asymmetric encryption

Asymmetric encryption uses a mathematically related pair of keys — a public key for encryption and a private key for decryption — eliminating the need to share secret keys between communicating parties. The public key can be freely distributed without compromising security, while the private key must be kept absolutely secret by its owner. This makes key management more complex in terms of infrastructure (i.e., requiring certificate authorities and public key infrastructure), but simpler in terms of distribution. 

Because asymmetric encryption requires far more complex mathematical operations, it is impractical for directly encrypting large amounts of data. Instead, it’s primarily used for secure key exchange, digital signatures, establishing secure connections (like HTTPS) and encrypting small amounts of highly sensitive data such as passwords or symmetric keys. The most common real-world application is in web browsing, where your browser uses the website's public key to establish a secure connection, and in email encryption systems like PGP where users can encrypt messages using recipients' public keys.

Encryption for data in transit vs. data at rest

Because data always alternates between being in transit and at rest, it will require different encryption strategies throughout its lifecycle. Modern threats require approaches that ensure sensitive information remains protected whether it's being transmitted across networks or stored in databases, as attackers may target whichever state presents the easier opportunity for compromise.

 

Data at rest 

As the name implies, data at rest refers to information stored on physical or virtual storage systems like hard drives, databases or cloud repositories. This stored data faces threats from physical device theft, unauthorized system access and insider attacks, making encryption essential for protecting sensitive information even when it's not being actively used.

Encryption techniques for data at rest focus on protecting stored information through methods like full disk encryption, database encryption, file-level encryption and cloud storage encryption. Because they don't require real-time key exchange between parties, these approaches often use symmetric encryption algorithms like AES that can efficiently handle large volumes of stored data.

 

Data in transit 

This consists of information actively moving across networks and communication channels or between systems. Data in transit is particularly vulnerable because it may pass through untrusted infrastructure, where it can be intercepted, monitored or modified by attackers using techniques like packet sniffing or man-in-the-middle attacks. These factors make real-time encryption and authentication critical for maintaining confidentiality and integrity during transmission.

Encryption techniques for data in transit typically use protocols like TLS/SSL for web communications, VPNs for network-level protection and secure messaging protocols that establish encrypted tunnels between endpoints. These methods often employ hybrid encryption approaches, using asymmetric encryption to securely exchange symmetric keys, then using those symmetric keys for the actual data transmission due to performance requirements.

Common data encryption algorithms

A handful of symmetric and asymmetric encryption algorithms have been deployed across a broad swath of industries and applications. Here are the most widely used ones. 

 

AES (Advanced Encryption Standard)

AES is the gold standard for symmetric encryption, adopted by the U.S. government and widely used globally due to its excellent balance of security, speed and efficiency across different platforms. It's the go-to choice for encrypting files, databases, wireless communications and virtually any application requiring fast and secure symmetric encryption.

 

RSA (Rivest–Shamir–Adleman)

RSA remains the most widely recognized asymmetric encryption algorithm, forming the backbone of internet security through SSL/TLS certificates and secure key exchange protocols. While computationally intensive and slower than symmetric alternatives, RSA excels at digital signatures and secure key distribution and has been essential for establishing trust in public key infrastructure systems.

 

ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography)

ECC provides the same level of security as RSA but with significantly smaller key sizes, making it ideal for mobile devices, IoT applications and environments with limited processing power or bandwidth. Its efficiency has made it increasingly popular for modern applications like cryptocurrency transactions, mobile banking and embedded systems where computational resources are constrained.

 

Twofish

Twofish is a highly secure symmetric encryption algorithm, known for its flexibility and strong security margins. While not as widely adopted as AES, it's often used in applications requiring alternative encryption options, open-source security tools and scenarios where AES might face potential vulnerabilities due to poor implementations or emerging modes of attack.

 

DES (Data Encryption Standard)

DES was the dominant encryption standard for decades but is now considered obsolete due to its small 56-bit key size, which can be cracked by modern computers in reasonable time. It's primarily of historical interest today, though understanding DES remains important for cybersecurity education and legacy system maintenance.

 

3DES (Triple DES)

3DES applies the DES algorithm three times with different keys to overcome DES's security weaknesses, effectively extending the key length and security level. While more secure than original DES, 3DES is slower than modern alternatives and is being phased out in favor of AES, though it still appears in some legacy financial and payment systems.

Encryption key management best practices

Key management represents the most critical aspect of any encryption system, as even the strongest encryption algorithms become worthless if keys are compromised, lost or improperly handled. Poor key management has been the root cause of numerous high-profile security breaches, making it often considered the weakest link in cryptographic implementations and the primary target for attackers seeking to bypass encryption protections.

Here are the most important practices to ensure secure key management.

  • Implement regular key rotation
    Change keys periodically according to a predetermined schedule or after specific events to reduce the window of vulnerability if a key becomes compromised. Regular rotation also limits the amount of data encrypted with any single key, minimizing potential damage from key exposure.

  • Store keys in tamper-resistant environments
    Use hardware security modules (HSMs), secure key vaults or other specialized storage systems to provide physical and logical protection against unauthorized access. These environments should include tamper-detection capabilities that can destroy keys if they detect physical compromise.

  • Enforce strict access controls and auditing
    Follow the principle of least privilege to limit who can access encryption keys, providing only the rights necessary to perform specific tasks. Maintain comprehensive logs of all key access and usage activities for security monitoring and compliance purposes. Multi-factor authentication and role-based access controls should be mandatory for anyone with key management responsibilities.

  • Use secure key distribution mechanisms
    Only transmit keys using encrypted communications or secure courier services, never through unsecured email, messaging systems or unencrypted networks. Establish key escrow and recovery mechanisms to ensure business continuity while maintaining security integrity.

  • Implement comprehensive key lifecycle management
    Establish formal processes for key generation using cryptographically secure random number generators, key backup and recovery procedures and secure key destruction when keys reach end of life. Automated key management systems can help ensure consistency and reduce human error in these critical processes.

  • Maintain key separation and segregation
    Use separate encryption keys for different types of data and applications to limit the scope of potential breaches. Never store keys alongside the data they protect. This separation ensures that compromising one system doesn't automatically provide access to all encrypted information.

Top challenges and limitations of data encryption

While encryption greatly enhances data security, it also introduces more complexity and cost. Here are some of the primary challenges organizations must overcome when implementing an effective data encryption strategy.

 

Key management complexity 

Managing encryption keys throughout their entire lifecycle — from generation and distribution to rotation, backup and secure destruction — represents one of the most complex aspects of encryption implementation. Organizations must balance security requirements with operational accessibility, ensuring keys remain protected while still being available to authorized users and systems when needed. 

 

Performance issues 

Encryption and decryption processes that consume large amounts of computational resources can introduce latency, impacting real-time applications, high-throughput systems and resource-constrained devices like IoT sensors. This performance overhead becomes more pronounced with stronger encryption algorithms and larger data volumes, requiring organizations to carefully balance security needs with system performance requirements.

 

Integration with legacy systems 

Older systems and applications often lack built-in encryption capabilities or may not support modern encryption standards, making it challenging and expensive to retrofit security without disrupting existing operations. Legacy system integration frequently requires custom development, third-party solutions or complete system replacements that can be cost-prohibitive and operationally disruptive.

 

Cost and resource requirements 

Implementing comprehensive encryption requires significant investments in specialized hardware, software licenses, skilled personnel and ongoing maintenance. The total cost of ownership includes not only initial implementation expenses but also ongoing operational costs for key management infrastructure, staff training and system maintenance.

 

User experience and usability challenges 

Encryption can complicate user workflows by introducing additional authentication steps, password requirements or system delays. Poor user experience often leads to security workarounds or non-compliance, potentially undermining the entire security strategy.

 

Regulatory and compliance complexity 

Organizations must navigate varying encryption requirements across different jurisdictions, industries and regulatory frameworks, which can create conflicting or contradictory compliance obligations. Export controls, data residency requirements and government access mandates can further complicate encryption strategies, particularly for global organizations operating across multiple regulatory environments.

 

Backup and recovery complications 

Encrypted data creates additional complexity for backup and disaster recovery processes, as organizations must ensure encryption keys remain available and synchronized across backup systems. Lost or corrupted encryption keys can render backup data permanently inaccessible, making robust key escrow and recovery procedures essential but operationally challenging to maintain.

 

Quantum computing threats 

Because quantum computers can solve certain mathematical problems exponentially faster than classical computers, this technology poses a fundamental long-term threat to some widely used algorithms-especially public-key cryptography (e.g., RSA and ECC)-and is a key reason organization are tracking post-quantum cryptography standards. Even though practical quantum threats may still be years away, organizations should already be planning migration strategies to quantum-resistant encryption algorithms as they become available.

Conclusion

Data encryption has become the invisible foundation of our digital civilization, enabling everything from secure online banking and private communications to the protection of critical infrastructure and national security systems. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and quantum computing edges closer to reality, encryption will only become more crucial, requiring organizations and individuals to adopt stronger, more advanced cryptographic methods to safeguard sensitive information. By understanding and implementing robust encryption practices today, we can build the foundation for a secure digital future that protects privacy, enables innovation and maintains trust in the systems that power our daily lives.

Data encryption FAQs

Modern encryption does add some computational overhead, but the performance impact is typically minimal on contemporary hardware for most everyday applications like web browsing, email and file storage. The slight delay is usually imperceptible to users and is far outweighed by the security benefits, though high-volume data processing or older systems may experience more noticeable performance effects.

Although encryption methods are not theoretically unbreakable, modern standards such as AES-256 are designed to be computationally resistant to brute-force attacks using currently available conventional computing technology. In practice, successfully breaking such encryption would require resources beyond what is considered realistically attainable today.

Quantum computing presents a potential long-term challenge to widely used public-key cryptography (for example, RSA and ECC). Symmetric encryption such as AES is generally considered more resilient, though organizations may evaluate larger key sizes and monitor the development of post-quantum cryptographic standards over time. As quantum-resistant approaches mature, organizations may consider incorporating them into future cryptographic planning and system design.

Encrypted data can be recovered if you have the correct decryption keys and passwords, or through authorized key recovery systems that organizations often implement for business continuity purposes. However, if strong encryption is properly implemented and all keys are permanently lost or destroyed, the data becomes effectively unrecoverable even with powerful computers. This is why implementing proper key management and recovery procedures is critical.