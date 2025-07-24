What is Row-Level Security (RLS)? Benefits and Use Cases

Row-level security (RLS) allows administrators to restrict database access to specific rows of data rather than entire tables. This capability is vital in scenarios where a database contains sensitive information, and when different users or groups of users should only be able to view or manipulate certain rows based on their roles or permissions. Users will see different subsets of data in the same table, depending on their permissions.

Let’s examine how row-level security works and the ways it differs from column-level security (CLS). We’ll also highlight four benefits of including it as part of your data governance architecture and share four practical examples of how it can be used.