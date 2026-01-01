Regulatory Compliance and the Governance Controls That Support It

To see just how closely governance and compliance are connected, it’s useful to look at the operating chain as the spine: policy → control → audit trail → evidence.

A legal or regulatory requirement usually starts as language in a statute, standard, contract or audit framework. For the data team, that language has to become a set of decisions: which columns contain personal data, which tables include protected health information, which roles can query cleartext values, which rows should be visible by region, how long a record should be retained and who can approve an exception.

Governance supplies the system of record for those decisions. For example, when a data steward classifies a column as sensitive, attaches a privacy tag, defines an owner and maps the data set to a retention rule, the platform teams can then translate those standards into masking policies, row access policies, role-based access control and monitoring. And compliance teams can then map the operating control back to the obligation it supports, whether that obligation concerns data minimization, least-privilege access, segregation of duties, retention, deletion or breach response.

Audit readiness comes from that same chain. Instead of assembling evidence after the fact, the organization can preserve lineage, classification history, access history, policy changes and approvals as part of normal data operations. This doesn’t make audits effortless, and it doesn’t remove the need for legal interpretation, but it makes evidence gathering faster and more reliable by preserving the audit trails, policy history and approval records teams need before an auditor asks for them.

Watch how DraftKings navigates regulatory compliance at scale: