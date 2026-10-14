Why Observability Needs a Context Graph

Modern observability generates enormous amounts of telemetry, but telemetry alone doesn’t explain how the pieces of a system relate. When an incident fires, the hardest part usually isn’t finding the alert — it’s understanding what happened across services, infrastructure and dependencies. The Observability Context Graph in Observe by Snowflake closes that gap by turning raw telemetry into queryable data sets you can link together. So when an incident hits, users can trace why something broke, not just what broke.

The context graph is the architectural layer in Observe that organizes telemetry into a connected map, letting users quickly navigate their entire system for insights instead of manually digging through individual events. It lets users visually explore connections in their raw data to see what’s happening inside their environment.

Learn more about Observe by Snowflake and how it turns telemetry into insights — fast.