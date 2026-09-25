An incident starts with symptoms: a spike in 500s, a latency regression or a drop in conversions, for example. The first questions come quickly: What broke, and how are customers impacted?

Traditional observability begins at the service layer, not at customer impact. Dashboards turn red, alerts fire, and teams work outward from infrastructure and application signals to simultaneously estimate customer impact and isolate root cause. This translation from infrastructure signals to business impact often depends on institutional knowledge: Which services power checkout or sit behind account summary? To answer a simple executive question such as “How many people can’t log in?” a team must gather in a breakout room to estimate the impact, then reconcile that estimate during the postmortem.

Capital One addresses this gap directly in its blog post “Observability with Automated Customer Journey Graphs.” Its approach turns the investigation around: Start at the customer interaction layer, then drill down through service and infrastructure layers. When an investigation begins with the business interaction already defined, impact is clear and the path to mitigation and root cause becomes the sole focus.

To do this, Capital One created customer journey graphs in which nodes represent customer interactions and edges show how users move through the experience. Health signals and traffic are overlaid on the graph, turning it into an operational surface for aggregating impact before diving into service-level details.

Capital One implemented this approach in Observe by Snowflake using telemetry ingested into Observe’s data lake, including real user monitoring (RUM) logs, clickstream data and API access logs. In Observe, Capital One modeled and enriched data with interactions and services after ingestion and without app-level instrumentation. This business context is defined once and applied automatically for consumption and collaboration by any persona involved in troubleshooting.