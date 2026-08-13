Agents have a sophisticated understanding of your operational data. Coding assistants can now investigate errors before an engineer opens a ticket, and AI SREs can correlate failures across services without being paged. In this ever-evolving landscape, humans may no longer be the primary readers of your telemetry data.

This places new demands on observability platforms because observability must work for both humans and agents. Telemetry needs to be readily accessible, not just through a UI, but through interfaces agents can call and automate: APIs, model context protocol (MCP) and command line interface (CLI).

To help ensure observability works for both the humans and the machines interacting with data, we are proud to announce the general availability of the redesigned Observe by Snowflake MCP server and a new Observe CLI that has full parity with the MCP (general availability is rolling out now across all clusters; eu-2 and ca-1 will follow shortly). This means every operation the MCP server exposes to agents is also available as a CLI command.

These two tools are built for the growing community of engineers who want to connect their own AI agents to Observe, or simply bypass the existing UI to interact with Observe’s platform. Engineers are using the MCP server and CLI to build custom alert-triage agents that automatically query Observe when an alert fires and pull production telemetry for debugging context, and copilots that work alongside humans during incident investigations — along with other capabilities.

With the redesigned MCP server and new CLI, agents that need to reason about production can now query Observe directly, enhancing speed and efficiency.