Anaiya Raisinghani

Anaiya is a product marketer with technical roots. She started as a developer advocate before serving as a Senior Technical Evangelist at MongoDB Ventures, where she worked with early-stage startups on data infrastructure and developer tooling. She has spoken at various conferences, written technical tutorials and co-produced content with partners including Microsoft and DataCamp. Now, she does product marketing at Observe by Snowflake, helping engineers and technical buyers understand what the platform does and why it matters. Anaiya holds a BS in Computational Linguistics and an MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering, both from the University of Southern California.