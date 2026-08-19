This is not an Observe-specific view. Across the observability industry, the exponential growth of telemetry from modern distributed systems has created a shared challenge. Engineering teams are unable to process alerts and missing critical signals, and incidents are taking longer to resolve as a result. Even a moderately complex incident involves multiple steps to find the issue and complete the investigation cycle.

The reasons investigating has gotten harder are structural:

Data volume has outpaced what legacy observability platforms were built to handle.

System dependencies are more complex due to an increase in microservices and interconnected systems.

Root cause expertise is concentrated in a small number of engineers.

The actual work of investigation — navigating trace hierarchies, conducting log analysis across time windows and synthesizing findings across services — is not easily automated.

Incident response and its aftermath can consume substantial engineering capacity in organizations running complex systems. Most teams reach for an AI SRE as the solution, but not all AI SREs operate the same way.

An AI SRE needs to be accurate, low latency and cost efficient

How well an AI SRE responds to simple natural-language queries is not enough to determine its worth as an observability tool. The deeper question is whether the data foundation can support the implemented AI SRE to make it genuinely useful.

An observability AI SRE must be more than just a chat function layered on top of telemetry data or other observability tools. It needs to be accurate enough to trust, fast enough to use during an active incident and efficient enough to query without compounding costs.

Most AI SREs available today fall short because they were designed to deliver fast responses to basic queries, not operate autonomously on fast-moving, complex observability workloads.

Three must-haves for an effective AI SRE

Before asking which AI SRE to use, determine whether you have the right data foundation in place to support one:

Is all of the telemetry in one place, or is it siloed across tools?

Is the storage layer cost efficient enough to retain the necessary data for the desired retention window without sampling?

Does the system model the relationships between infrastructure, applications, services and business data?

Most conversations about AI SRE tools begin with the top layer, but this is the wrong starting point. Effective AI-driven investigation requires three layers working together — and the AI layer is only as accurate as what it’s built on.

Layer 1: Unified, cost-efficient telemetry storage: The more data the AI layer has to operate on, the more accurate the results will be. This requires two things working together: unified storage across logs, metrics and traces and storage affordable enough to keep data at scale without forcing tradeoffs.

Layer 2: A context graph that models semantic relationships: Raw telemetry can provide some insight into an incident, but a context graph explains why it happened and where else it connects. Context graphs model semantic relationships between various objects in the environment, so when the AI layer is following a thread, it’s going through a map of how different entities relate to one another.

Layer 3: An AI SRE capable of leveraging the underlying data and semantic foundations: The AI SRE sits on top of Layers 1 and 2 and is built to utilize agent-optimized interfaces with unified storage and context. An agent querying through agent-optimized interfaces returns more accurate results, with lower latency and less overhead, than one sending queries to a platform not designed with AI access in mind.

Observe by Snowflake is built with agents in mind

Observe by Snowflake is built with all three layers together. The data lakehouse stores logs, metrics and traces at high fidelity and low cost. The context graph structures that data with context from various sources (business, application, infrastructure and so on). The AI SRE sits on top of both, designed to work with the other layers from the start. The result: several Observe customers could troubleshoot up to 10x faster (with an average of over 4x).2 Here’s what that actually looks like in practice.