How to Implement AI Transformation Across the Enterprise

By the time an enterprise has an AI transformation strategy, it usually has more use cases than it can realistically implement.

That backlog can look like momentum. Teams are experimenting. Leaders are funding pilots. But unless the organization also builds the operating model around those projects, the roadmap quickly turns into a queue of disconnected efforts, with each one running into the same roadblocks around data access, governance, ownership, adoption and measurement.

Leaders see the opportunity, but many organizations still lack the implementation muscle to execute on that opportunity. Capgemini Research Institute found that although 93% of leaders believe scaling AI agents in the next 12 months will create competitive advantage, nearly half of organizations still lack a strategy for implementing them.

The goal of implementing AI transformation is to build the capability to keep turning AI into business value — on an ongoing basis, at scale. Instead of moving from one isolated project to the next, leaders need an operating model that makes AI execution repeatable: a clear owner for the transformation, a way to sequence the use-case portfolio, a data foundation that can support trusted AI, governance built into rollout and change-management practices that help teams use AI in the flow of work.