AI Data Pipelines: Why Data Consistency Matters as Much as the Model

Among the more difficult pipeline problems to diagnose is training-serving skew, the divergence between feature values used during training and the corresponding values supplied during production inference.

The problem rarely presents as an obvious failure. Suppose the training pipeline represents annual revenue as the full dollar amount, while the serving path expresses the same value in thousands of dollars. A customer with $500,000 in annual revenue would therefore appear as 500000 during training and 500 during inference. Both systems still produce valid numeric values, so the model continues scoring requests even though the feature no longer has the same meaning.

Separate implementations frequently create this condition. A data engineering job might calculate a feature against historical tables using SQL, while an application service reconstructs the concept against live data using another language. Over time, edge cases separate the implementations: one substitutes zero for a null while the other leaves it missing, for example, or one evaluates a date in UTC while the other uses local time.

For this reason, teams need a canonical feature definition that’s used consistently across training and serving. A feature store provides one established architecture for managing those definitions, storing historical feature values for training and delivering current values for inference. Smaller environments, particularly those running one or two batch models, often maintain consistency through shared transformations and disciplined version control without introducing a dedicated feature-store layer.

Training data also has to reflect what was known at the time each historical prediction would have been made, a requirement known as point-in-time correctness. Suppose a fraud model uses the number of chargebacks associated with an account. When reconstructing a training example for a transaction that occurred on March 1, the pipeline has to calculate that feature using only chargebacks recorded by March 1. A join against the account’s current record could include chargebacks recorded weeks later, giving the training process information that would have been unavailable at prediction time.

Using information that wouldn’t have been available at the time of the prediction is a form of temporal data leakage. The model effectively gets access to the future during training, which can make evaluation results look stronger than the performance it achieves in production.

“Hidden Technical Debt in Machine Learning Systems,” a paper by Google researcher D. Sculley and colleagues, describes how sensitive ML systems can be to upstream input changes through what the authors call the CACE principle: Changing Anything Changes Everything. Changing the distribution of one input feature can affect how a model uses the others, and even correcting a previously miscalibrated input can disrupt a model that learned around the original values.