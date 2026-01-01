Continuous Training in Machine Learning: When to Retrain and How to Validate

“Detect drift” isn’t specific enough to implement. Teams have to decide which distribution they’re monitoring, how they’ll compare it with a baseline and how large a change should count as significant.

Data drift: changes in production inputs

Data drift measures changes in the distribution of production features relative to a reference distribution, often the data used to train the current model. A retailer might see order values shift after a pricing change, for example, or a lender might start receiving applications from a population that looks materially different from the one represented in the training set.

Several statistical methods are commonly used to quantify those shifts. The Kolmogorov-Smirnov test compares distributions directly, while the Population Stability Index (PSI) measures how far a current distribution has moved from its baseline. ADWIN/ADWIN2 takes a streaming approach, looking for statistically significant changes within a moving window of observations.

Data drift is an especially useful signal when outcome labels are delayed because production feature values are available immediately. The signal still needs interpretation, though. A feature distribution can change without affecting the relationship the model learned, so a crossed threshold indicates that production conditions have shifted; it doesn’t, by itself, show that model performance has deteriorated.

Concept drift: changes in the relationship the model learned

Concept drift concerns the relationship between the inputs and the target. If a pattern that once predicted churn no longer carries the same predictive value, the model is relying on a relationship that no longer reflects current behavior.

This makes concept drift more directly relevant to model quality than input drift, but it’s also harder to observe quickly. Confirming that the relationship has changed usually requires ground-truth outcomes, which may not be available until days, weeks or months after the original prediction.

For applications with significant label lag, teams often use input or prediction drift as an earlier warning while they wait for enough outcome data to measure the model’s actual performance.

Prediction drift: changes in model outputs

Prediction drift tracks changes in the distribution of the model’s own outputs. Suppose a fraud model historically classifies 10% of transactions as high risk and then begins classifying 25% as high risk. A team can then investigate why the change has occurred.

Prediction drift is useful as an early-warning signal, especially when ground truth isn’t yet available. As with data drift, the signal is merely a reason to investigate rather than evidence that the current model should be replaced.

Setting drift thresholds

The final design choice is how much change should be enough to trigger action. A tight threshold catches smaller shifts, but it also increases the number of false alarms and unnecessary retraining runs. A loose threshold reduces that activity but increases the chance that meaningful degradation persists unnoticed.

The trade-off is operational as much as statistical. An unnecessary retraining run consumes compute and review time, and a missed signal leaves the underperforming model in production longer. The threshold should reflect the cost of both outcomes, along with the model’s criticality and the change rate of the production environment.