ML Model Deployment: Moving from Training to Production

Teams can deploy models in several ways, depending on where the prediction needs to appear, how quickly the system needs it and where the output has to go next. Some models score millions of records on a schedule and write the results back to a table, while others respond to user actions in milliseconds, returning a prediction while a transaction, recommendation or fraud check is still in progress. In other cases, the model runs outside a centralized environment entirely, on a device with limited compute, storage and connectivity.

Batch deployment

In batch deployment, a model scores a large set of records according to a defined schedule or in response to a data pipeline event. For example, a churn model might score all active customers every night, or a fraud model might analyze transactions in hourly batches.

Batch deployment works well when predictions don’t need to be returned immediately. It also fits workflows where the inputs already live in analytical tables and the output can be written back as a scored column, table or feature for downstream use.

The trade-off is latency. A batch model can be efficient and easier to govern, but its predictions are only as fresh as the scoring schedule. For use cases where a decision needs to happen during a user session, transaction or operational event, real-time deployment is usually a better fit.

Real-time deployment

Real-time deployment — sometimes called online deployment — exposes a model through a low-latency endpoint that returns predictions synchronously. An application sends a request, the model scores the input and the application uses the output while the workflow is still in progress.

This approach supports use cases such as fraud detection at checkout, product recommendations during a browsing session, dynamic pricing, personalization or real-time risk scoring. Because the prediction sits in the critical path, the deployment has to account for latency, availability, scaling and error handling.

In practice, real-time deployment asks more of the production environment. The team needs to know what happens when requests spike, when the model returns an error, when features are missing or when the new version performs worse for a subset of users. A deployment strategy such as canary, blue-green or shadow mode, which we’ll discuss in a moment, can reduce the risk of exposing the new model too broadly before its production behavior is understood.

Serverless and asynchronous deployment

Serverless deployment is useful when workloads are spiky, intermittent or difficult to size in advance. Instead of running dedicated infrastructure continuously, the model runs when triggered by an event, request or job. This can be useful for workloads where traffic arrives unevenly or where teams want to reduce operational overhead.

Asynchronous inference fits scenarios where a request doesn’t need an immediate response. A document classification workflow, for example, might accept a file, queue the request, run the model and write the result back when processing completes. For large-payload workloads, long-running tasks or variable traffic patterns, asynchronous deployment can provide a cleaner operational model than forcing everything through a synchronous endpoint.

It’s important to look not only at where the model is going to run but also how the rest of the system will wait for, retrieve and use the output. Queues, retries, status tracking and failure handling become part of the deployment architecture.

Edge deployment

With edge deployment, the model runs on a device or local environment rather than in a centralized production system. A model might run on a mobile phone, sensor, vehicle, factory device or embedded application where low latency, offline operation or data locality matters.

Edge deployment introduces constraints that don’t always appear in centralized environments. The model may need to be compressed, optimized for limited compute or updated through a device management process. Monitoring also changes. If predictions happen outside the central platform, teams need a way to collect performance signals, manage model versions and retire outdated models across a distributed fleet.

For regulated or safety-sensitive use cases, edge deployment also raises a governance question: how can the organization prove which model version was active on which device at a given time?