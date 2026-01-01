Model Serving: The Runtime Layer That Keeps ML Working in Production

The right serving mode depends on how predictions are consumed. Some workloads need low-latency responses for individual requests. Others need high-throughput scoring over large data sets. In some applications, the serving layer consumes a continuous stream of events; in others, the model runs on a device or at the network edge.

Serving mode Typical latency Throughput profile Common infrastructure needs Online inference Milliseconds to seconds Request-driven, often variable Model endpoint, autoscaling, routing, observability Batch scoring Minutes to hours High-volume scoring over data sets Scheduled jobs, compute orchestration, data access controls Streaming inference Near real time Continuous event flow Stream processing, feature freshness, low-latency scoring Edge deployment Local device or edge latency Distributed across devices or locations Model packaging, local runtime, update management

Online inference is the mode most often associated with a model endpoint. An application sends a request, usually through REST or gRPC, and the model returns a prediction fast enough for the user or system waiting on the response. Fraud detection, recommendation, personalization and search ranking commonly use this pattern because the prediction affects an immediate decision.

Batch scoring works differently. Instead of responding to one request at a time, the model runs inference across a data set on a schedule. For example, a customer churn model might score accounts every night or a demand forecasting model might refresh projections each morning. Since no user is waiting for a response, throughput and cost efficiency usually matter more than sub-second latency.

With streaming inference, the model consumes events from a stream and returns predictions as new data arrives. An IoT anomaly detection model, for example, might evaluate sensor readings as they come in rather than waiting for a nightly batch job.

Edge deployment moves the model closer to the source of activity. When a device needs to work offline, avoid round-trip latency or keep data local, serving from a centralized endpoint is a poor fit. In those cases, the model runs on the device or at the network edge, with a separate process for packaging, distribution, updates and monitoring.

These modes often coexist. A business might use batch scoring for broad customer segmentation, online inference for real-time offers and streaming inference for operational alerts. The choice of serving architecture is important because each carries a different mix of latency, compute, governance and operational requirements.