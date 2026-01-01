Model Serving: The Runtime Layer That Keeps ML Working in Production
A trained model is only the beginning of production machine learning. Model serving is the runtime layer that connects models to live data, applications and decisions while managing latency, scale, versioning and governance.
MODEL SERVING DEFINED
Model serving is the production process of running trained models against live or scheduled data so applications, workflows or users can consume their predictions reliably.
In production machine learning, the model is often the smallest part of the system. Researchers David Sculley et al. made that point in their paper Hidden Technical Debt in Machine Learning Systems, arguing that only a small fraction of many real-world ML systems is devoted to learning or prediction. The rest is the surrounding production system: data collection, feature extraction, verification, configuration, monitoring, resource management, process management, serving infrastructure and the glue code that connects one component to another. In mature systems, the authors determined, the balance can tilt as far as 5% machine learning code and 95% supporting system code.
Model serving sits directly inside that production architecture. It’s not just the act of exposing a model through an endpoint. It’s the runtime layer that keeps predictions available, reliable and governed across online inference, batch scoring and streaming workflows. In practice, serving also has to manage routing, latency, scaling, versioning, feature consistency and governance — the operational concerns that determine whether a model can reliably support production decisions.
Without the right serving architecture, model deployments can start to accumulate custom infrastructure. Engineers manage separate endpoints, feature pipelines, registries, credentials, monitoring systems and compute environments. Over time, the serving path becomes one more place where ML systems carry operational debt.
What is model serving?
Model serving is the runtime layer that makes a trained model available for inference in production. It receives production data, sends that data to the correct model version, and returns the resulting prediction to an application, workflow or downstream system.
A deployed model with no reliable serving path leaves a team with unresolved production questions: How will requests reach the model? What happens when demand spikes? Which version should receive production traffic? How will the system roll back if a challenger model underperforms? Where does feature logic live, and is it consistent between training and inference?
The goal of model serving is to answer those questions — to make a trained model usable in production. To do that, the serving layer handles the operational work around inference: routing requests to the right model version, scaling capacity to match demand, returning predictions within latency requirements and connecting the model to the data and feature logic it needs at runtime.
For production systems, the serving layer also has to account for latency SLAs, throughput targets and runtime efficiency. That might mean reducing cold start times so a model can respond quickly after a period of inactivity, keeping warm pools of compute available for high-priority workloads or supporting multi-model serving when several models or versions share the same infrastructure.
Model serving vs. model deployment
Model deployment and model serving are closely related, but they describe different parts of the production lifecycle.
- Model deployment is the act of moving a trained model into a production environment. This might involve packaging the model, registering it, approving it for release and making it available to an application or scoring workflow.
- Model serving is the runtime infrastructure that keeps the model available after deployment.
In that sense, deployment is a transition. Serving is the operating model that follows.
Common model serving patterns
The right serving mode depends on how predictions are consumed. Some workloads need low-latency responses for individual requests. Others need high-throughput scoring over large data sets. In some applications, the serving layer consumes a continuous stream of events; in others, the model runs on a device or at the network edge.
|Serving mode
|Typical latency
|Throughput profile
|Common infrastructure needs
|Online inference
|Milliseconds to seconds
|Request-driven, often variable
|Model endpoint, autoscaling, routing, observability
|Batch scoring
|Minutes to hours
|High-volume scoring over data sets
|Scheduled jobs, compute orchestration, data access controls
|Streaming inference
|Near real time
|Continuous event flow
|Stream processing, feature freshness, low-latency scoring
|Edge deployment
|Local device or edge latency
|Distributed across devices or locations
|Model packaging, local runtime, update management
Online inference is the mode most often associated with a model endpoint. An application sends a request, usually through REST or gRPC, and the model returns a prediction fast enough for the user or system waiting on the response. Fraud detection, recommendation, personalization and search ranking commonly use this pattern because the prediction affects an immediate decision.
Batch scoring works differently. Instead of responding to one request at a time, the model runs inference across a data set on a schedule. For example, a customer churn model might score accounts every night or a demand forecasting model might refresh projections each morning. Since no user is waiting for a response, throughput and cost efficiency usually matter more than sub-second latency.
With streaming inference, the model consumes events from a stream and returns predictions as new data arrives. An IoT anomaly detection model, for example, might evaluate sensor readings as they come in rather than waiting for a nightly batch job.
Edge deployment moves the model closer to the source of activity. When a device needs to work offline, avoid round-trip latency or keep data local, serving from a centralized endpoint is a poor fit. In those cases, the model runs on the device or at the network edge, with a separate process for packaging, distribution, updates and monitoring.
These modes often coexist. A business might use batch scoring for broad customer segmentation, online inference for real-time offers and streaming inference for operational alerts. The choice of serving architecture is important because each carries a different mix of latency, compute, governance and operational requirements.
Customer story: WHOOP
Fitness technology company WHOOP uses Snowflake and Apache Iceberg to centralize access to data across teams while reducing complexity, lowering costs and improving member-facing product development. Since moving from Amazon Redshift and Dremio to Snowflake, WHOOP has made 100% of its company data queryable in Snowflake, saved 20 hours of compute per day, and built a Snowpark-powered AI/ML forecasting model that makes financial forecasting 3x faster.
Why training-serving skew matters
One of the hardest serving problems begins before the model ever sees production traffic. Training-serving skew occurs when the feature logic used during training differs from the logic applied during inference. The model was evaluated on one representation of the data, then served with another. The endpoint still responds as if the model were receiving the same kind of data it saw during training. The prediction, however, is being made from inputs the model was never trained to understand.
Google’s Rules of Machine Learning identifies training-serving skew as a real production issue, including discrepancies between training and serving pipelines, data changes between training and serving, and feedback loops introduced by the system itself. The guidance is blunt: measure skew so system and data changes don’t introduce it unnoticed.
In many stacks, the root cause is architectural. Training often uses a batch pipeline, while serving often uses a real-time pipeline. Different teams maintain them, and different code expresses the feature transformations. Over time, even small changes create drift between the offline model development environment and the online inference path.
A feature store addresses that split by making feature logic reusable across training and inference. Rather than defining one version of a feature in a training pipeline and another in a serving application, teams define the feature once and use it across both contexts.
For model serving, this is more than a data engineering concern. Feature consistency determines whether the serving layer is returning predictions from the model the team evaluated — or from an accidental variation created by the production pipeline.
COMMON PITFALL
Don’t assume that a successful offline evaluation means the model will behave the same in production. Even small differences in feature definitions, data freshness or preprocessing logic can cause the served model to make predictions on inputs it was never truly validated against.
The model registry as the control point for serving
Once a model is ready for production, the serving layer needs to know which version to use, where it came from and under what conditions it should be promoted or rolled back.
A model registry provides that control point. It stores trained model artifacts along with version history, evaluation metrics, deployment status and lineage. Instead of treating models as files copied into production, the registry treats them as governed assets with defined lifecycle states.
That distinction matters when more than one version is active or eligible for release. A model might start as registered, move to staging after validation and then advance to production only after it meets accuracy, latency, fairness or cost thresholds. Those promotion gates make deployment less dependent on manual handoff and more dependent on policy.
Lineage adds another layer of control. For a deployed model version, the registry should show which training data, code, parameters and evaluation results produced it. When performance shifts, an audit request arrives or a rollback becomes necessary, that history becomes operationally useful rather than merely administrative.
The registry also supports champion-challenger serving patterns. A production model can continue handling most traffic while a challenger model receives a smaller share. If the challenger performs better, traffic can shift. If it underperforms, rollback is straightforward because the serving layer is connected to versioning and deployment state.
How LLM serving changes the requirements
Large language models (LLMs) add a different set of serving constraints. The basic idea is still inference: the model receives input and returns output. The runtime mechanics, however, differ from traditional ML serving in important ways.
An LLM serving layer has to account for token throughput, context length, GPU memory, batching strategies, KV cache management and decoding behavior. In high-volume applications, performance depends on how efficiently the system schedules requests and reuses computation. Techniques such as speculative decoding, continuous batching and model quantization exist because serving large models at usable latency and cost is a systems problem as much as a modeling problem.
Newer LLM serving stacks increasingly focus on inference optimization: how to use GPU memory efficiently, schedule requests, reuse cached computation and improve throughput without pushing latency or cost beyond production limits.
Prompt versioning also becomes part of serving discipline. In traditional ML, changing model behavior usually means retraining, fine-tuning or swapping model versions. In LLM applications, a prompt change can alter behavior without changing the model weights. Prompts, system instructions and retrieval templates therefore need versioning, testing and rollback practices similar to other production artifacts.
RAG pipelines make the serving path even more complex. A user request may trigger retrieval from a vector index, assembly of context, generation by the model and evaluation of the output before a response reaches the application. If retrieval and generation sit too far apart — operationally or physically — latency rises. If retrieval logic changes without versioning, output behavior changes even when the model stays the same.
Fine-tuned and adapter-based models introduce another layer. With LoRA serving, multiple task-specific adapters can run against a shared base model, allowing teams to support specialized behavior without loading a full separate model for every use case. Quantization, such as INT4 or INT8, reduces memory and compute requirements, making larger models more practical to serve under cost and latency constraints.
For LLMOps, serving is no longer a narrow endpoint concern. It includes prompt management, retrieval architecture, GPU efficiency, runtime evaluation and model variant management. Treating LLM deployment as a larger version of a scikit-learn workflow misses the serving primitives that make generative AI applications work in production.
Reducing the serving infrastructure around the model: Snowflake’s approach
Traditional MLOps stacks often spread serving responsibilities across several systems. A team might use one tool for the model registry, another for serving, another for monitoring and a separate Kubernetes environment for compute. Each system brings its own credentials, configuration, access controls and operational practices.
That arrangement can work, but it typically adds operational surface area and complexity.. The trained model becomes only one component in a larger serving environment that engineers have to assemble and maintain. In the language of the technical-debt paper referenced earlier, the risk is more glue code: more connectors, more duplicated logic, more configuration paths and more places for production behavior to diverge from development assumptions.
Snowflake’s approach supports end-to-end AI/ML workflows by bringing model registry, feature store, GPU compute pools with Snowpark Container Services, batch and online inference, and model monitoring into one governed platform. This can reduce the need to stitch together separate tools for registry, serving and monitoring, allowing engineers to work directly in Python and SQL for supported workflows.
With Snowpark Container Services GPU compute pools, teams can bring custom containers for GPU-accelerated inference without being required to move governed data out of Snowflake for many supported inference workflows or manage a separate Kubernetes environment. These workloads can run within Snowflake’s governed environment, using role-based access controls for access management..
For batch inference, teams can call a registered model from a Snowpark DataFrame with minimal serving setup. For online inference, teams can deploy models through SPCS REST endpoints.
The result is a cleaner serving path. Engineers still choose the right pattern for the workload, tune performance and manage model versions. They spend less time stitching together infrastructure that exists only to move data and predictions between disconnected systems.
Model serving as production architecture
Model serving brings trained models into the operational reality of production systems. It determines how predictions are requested, where compute runs, which version responds, how features are applied and whether latency, cost and governance requirements hold under real workloads.
A strong serving layer keeps those pieces closer together. Online inference, batch scoring, streaming workflows and LLM serving each impose different requirements, but the underlying need is the same: a production path that connects models, data, features, compute and governance without making every deployment a custom infrastructure project.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Model serving is the production layer that turns trained models into reliable, governed predictions across online, batch, streaming and LLM workflows. Strong serving architecture keeps models, data, features, compute and version control aligned so every deployment does not become a custom infrastructure project.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about ML model serving, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between model serving and model deployment?
Model deployment is the act of moving a trained model into a production environment. Model serving is the runtime infrastructure that keeps the model available after deployment, including the endpoint or scoring workflow, routing, scaling, versioning and monitoring.
What causes training-serving skew?
Training-serving skew occurs when the feature logic or data processing used during training differs from the logic used during inference. A common cause is separate pipelines for batch training and real-time serving, which creates discrepancies between the inputs the model learned from and the inputs it receives in production.
What is online inference versus batch inference?
Online inference returns predictions in real time, often through a REST or gRPC endpoint, for applications that need immediate decisions. Batch inference scores a large data set on a schedule, making it a better fit for high-throughput workloads without strict per-request latency requirements.
What is a model registry?
A model registry is a central store for trained model artifacts, versions, metrics and deployment status. It supports promotion gates, lineage tracking, rollback and controlled movement from development to staging and production.
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