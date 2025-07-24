What Is a Feature Store in Machine Learning?

A feature store is an emerging data system used for machine learning, serving as a centralized hub for storing, processing and accessing commonly used features — making them available for reuse in the development of future ML models. Feature stores operationalize the input, tracking and governance of the data as part of feature engineering for machine learning.

Fully understanding why feature stores are so important requires a basic understanding of how machine learning models work. ML models use features, a measurable piece of data that can be used to teach the model to make predictions about the future based on data from the past.

For example, to predict whether a customer will make a purchase within the next month, variables or features such as the sum of last month’s purchases or the number of website visits this week can be used. Similarly, for a medical-related use case, features used to describe a medical patient may include variables such as age, weight, tobacco use, exercise frequency and current medical diagnosis.

ML models must first undergo a training process, being fed massive quantities of historical data in the form of pre-prepared examples and features. This is what enables ML models to infer or make accurate predictions for new examples based on past experiences with similar data. Once a model has been trained to get predictions using operational data, organizations need to operationalize the pipelines that transform raw data into the same features used during training.

All data — both training and operational data — must be properly prepared for input into the model via a feature pipeline. Feature pipelines resemble data pipelines. Data output from the feature pipelines is aggregated, validated and transformed into the appropriate format required before input into the ML model.