Machine Learning Inference: How Trained Models Generate Value in Production

The main types of machine learning inference reflect different timing and deployment requirements. When deciding which type to use, teams should consider not only how the model generates a prediction, but also when the output is needed and where the model can run.

Batch inference

Batch inference scores many records at once, usually on a schedule or as part of a defined data pipeline. It's most useful when predictions can be generated before they're needed, such as refreshing customer scores overnight, enriching product data before a catalog update or generating forecasts before planning workflows begin.

The main requirements are throughput, job reliability and output handling. The system has to process the expected data volume, complete it within the available window and write results where downstream analytics, applications or operational teams can use them.

Batch inference is often a good fit for workflows where the prediction output is itself a data asset. A churn score, recommendation table, demand forecast or document classification result may need to be stored, joined with other data and reused across reporting, planning or application workflows.

Real-time or online inference

Real-time inference, also called online inference, generates a prediction in response to a request. An application sends input to an inference endpoint, the model scores that input and the application receives a response.

Online inference is typically used when the prediction affects an immediate interaction or decision. Fraud detection at payment authorization, content ranking during an active session, and next-best-action prompts in a live conversation all depend on predictions to arrive before the moment passes.

Real-time inference depends on model serving infrastructure that can keep a model loaded, accept requests, run scoring and return responses within the application's latency budget. It must manage per-request latency, concurrency, cold start behavior and service-level objectives because the consuming system is waiting for the result.

This type of inference also places more pressure on feature availability. If the model depends on recent user behavior, inventory status or transaction context, the inference pipeline needs a reliable path to retrieve those inputs quickly and consistently.

Streaming inference

Streaming inference scores data continuously as events arrive, without waiting for a scheduled batch or a synchronous request. The model processes a stream of inputs, such as sensor readings, log events or clickstream data, and produces outputs that flow into downstream systems in near real time.

Streaming inference often sits close to operational monitoring, risk scoring and alerting workflows. The model output may route an event, update a score, trigger a review or add context to a downstream system that is already processing the stream. The pipeline for streaming inference has to coordinate event processing, feature freshness and output delivery.

Edge inference

Edge inference runs the model on a device or local system rather than in a centralized environment. This type is common when latency, connectivity, privacy or data-transfer constraints make centralized inference impractical. Edge inference is common in environments where the prediction needs to happen near the source of the data, such as mobile applications, sensors, vehicles, cameras or industrial systems.

The constraint is that edge environments have limited compute, memory and power. Models typically need to be compressed — through quantization, pruning or knowledge distillation — before they can run reliably within the limits of the device.