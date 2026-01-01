How Embeddings Power Semantic Search, RAG and Recommendations

The values in an embedding reflect patterns established during model training. Later, during inference, the trained model applies those patterns to new inputs.

Learning the embedding space

During training, embedding models typically use pairs or groups of examples to learn what proximity should mean for the task. As training proceeds, the model adjusts its parameters to organize the representation space according to patterns and relationships in the training data.

Many embedding models use contrastive learning to organize those examples. The training process reduces the distance between related inputs while increasing the separation between unrelated ones. SimCSE, for instance, applies a contrastive objective to sentence embeddings, using positive and negative examples to produce a space in which semantically related sentences occupy nearby positions.

The resulting geometry reflects the task and data used for training. A model trained on product interactions, for example, will typically emphasize behavioral relationships, including associations that aren’t apparent from the product descriptions alone.

Coverage affects the quality of those representations as well. Specialized abbreviations, languages or document formats that appear infrequently in the training data may receive less useful embeddings, which helps explain why a model with strong general benchmark results can still perform poorly on an organization’s internal content.

Generating an embedding

After training, the model can generate a vector for a new input. The input-processing stage depends on the modality: text models process tokens, image models process pixel-based patches or features, and audio or video models may divide content into frames or time segments.

For text, the process usually begins with tokenization: the model first divides the content into tokens and processes them in context through the neural network. It then combines information from those token-level representations into a fixed-length vector for the selected unit of content.

That unit might be a sentence, paragraph or complete document. Regardless of input length, the model produces the same number of dimensions, allowing a short query and a longer passage to be compared within the same vector space.

Choosing the unit of representation is part of the retrieval design. Paragraph embeddings allow a search system to return a focused section, while one vector for an entire document blends information from all of its parts. Smaller units can preserve local detail, while larger units retain more surrounding context. Practitioners typically evaluate that trade-off against the material users need to retrieve.