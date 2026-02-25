Model Registry: How ML Teams Track, Promote and Govern Model Versions

Preserve lineage across system boundaries

Training data, feature pipelines, transformation logic and model artifacts often live in different parts of the ML environment. The lineage recorded for a model version has to remain connected across those boundaries as pipelines change, tables are replaced and feature definitions evolve.

This continuity is especially important during impact analysis. If a source table contains incorrect values or a feature definition changes, teams need to trace the affected dependency forward to the model versions trained from it. A lineage record that stops at the training job — or points to data and code references that no longer resolve — limits how far that investigation can go.

A useful test is whether an upstream incident can be answered from the lineage graph itself. If a bad-data window is discovered in a source table and practitioners still have to search pipeline code or ask the model owner which versions consumed it, the lineage doesn’t yet extend far enough.

Reevaluate as conditions change

A model is approved based on the data, evaluation results and operating conditions available at the time. Those conditions will almost certainly change after release: input distributions shift, new products are introduced, customer populations change and upstream features are revised.

If those conditions change enough to affect how the model is expected to perform, the team may need to evaluate it again. Teams should define those triggers in advance. Depending on the workload, they might include a major feature change, a significant drift signal or expansion into a new customer population.

Monitoring helps surface those changes in production, while the registry identifies the version and approval record they relate to. Together, the two give teams a direct path from a drift or performance signal to the model version that needs review.

Keep version history interpretable

Automated training can populate a registry quickly. If every candidate is preserved indefinitely with inconsistent names, tags and ownership, the registry might contain dozens of versions whose operational significance is unclear.

Retention and aliasing conventions help keep that history interpretable. Teams may document all versions required for audit or reproducibility while distinguishing active candidates, prior production versions and experiments that no longer need to remain readily deployable.

Ownership must be addressed as well. Teams need to know whether an older model can be retired, for example, or which evaluation requirements apply before another version takes its place.

LLM applications add another versioning boundary because the model artifact often represents only one part of the deployed configuration. Changes to system instructions, retrieval configuration, tool schemas or evaluation suites may alter application behavior while the underlying model version stays fixed. Reproducing a release depends on version records for those surrounding artifacts as well.