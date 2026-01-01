TF1 Personalizes the Audience Experience for 26 Million Daily Viewers

TF1 is a very old broadcaster — it celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. For decades the company operated a traditional linear television business, but as consumption habits began shifting, TF1 launched a streaming platform two years ago called TF1+.

Now the organization is managing the transition between its linear business and its digital business, and the data and tech teams are focused on finding the right balance between those two sides.

At the heart of that balance is the viewer experience. It's all about surfacing the content you need to see — content you might actually be interested in watching. And when you're watching that content, having targeted ads makes for a better experience overall.

The scale of TF1's platform makes this challenge significant. With 26 million logged users engaging every day, having a core data ecosystem is essential — one that can support content targeting, promotion, audience engagement and marketing automation.

Before Snowflake, that kind of unified view didn't exist. Each team had its own tools and its own data sets, and there was no centralized, 360-degree picture of users and their behavior. That fragmentation made business-driven decision-making extremely difficult. Working together, the teams established Snowflake as their single source of truth. With Snowflake now at the heart of their data infrastructure, the data is clean, well-structured and consistent across the organization.

The platform has also unlocked a new kind of partnership. With Snowflake, TF1 is able to collaborate with major partners like Netflix — partnerships that require a high degree of security between two large players. Snowflake's data collaboration capabilities made that possible while managing the compliance requirements both sides needed. The result has been dramatically faster insight generation, better targeting and more efficient data ingestion, all with the confidence that comes from having proper data governance in place. TF1 also built its first agentic ecosystem using Snowflake Intelligence.

That agentic solution was created in just nine days — described by the team as a world-record pace. Today, 100 percent of the digital business team uses that agent for their advertising strategy and campaign activation planning.

The productivity gains have been equally striking on the reporting side. A campaign report that used to take a senior data analyst five days to produce now takes three minutes. And the financial benefits have compounded over time as well. The cost of data ingestion alone was reduced by a factor of six — not as a result of anything TF1 did, but simply because Snowflake improved its own product, passing those efficiencies directly back to the customer.

In a technology and AI landscape that moves this fast, having all data sources flowing through a single platform means TF1 can move faster and be more effective in every dimension of the business.