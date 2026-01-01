Snowflake CMO Denise Persson On What Powers Marketing's Future

At Cannes Lions 2026, Snowflake CMO Denise Persson sits down with Data Cloud Now anchor Ryan Green to discuss what's top of mind for media and entertainment leaders: building the AI operating model.

Denise reveals findings from Snowflake's annual Modern Marketing Data Stack Report, featuring over 100 partner technologies and emphasizing why governance is the foundation for scaling AI, not a barrier. Learn why real-time data access transforms campaign optimization, how Snowflake's interoperable ecosystem eliminates integration complexity, and what marketing leaders must prioritize to stay ahead.