Iryz Almario (Analyst, GTM Analytics, Snowflake) shows how AI-powered forecasting replaced a fragile web of spreadsheets where every region had its own definition of "commit."

Eight days to assemble a rollup, a number already stale by the time leadership saw it, and no one fully trusted it. Now the forecast is real-time, reconciles globally and regionally without version conflicts, and a review that used to spend an hour agreeing on starting numbers takes two minutes. She's also direct about how she built trust in it: not by shipping a perfect model, but by running it in parallel until the results proved themselves.