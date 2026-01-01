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How Snowflake Replaced an 8-Day Forecast With Real-Time Intelligence

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How Snowflake Replaced an 8-Day Forecast With Real-Time Intelligence

Video Overview        

Iryz Almario (Analyst, GTM Analytics, Snowflake) shows how AI-powered forecasting replaced a fragile web of spreadsheets where every region had its own definition of "commit."

Eight days to assemble a rollup, a number already stale by the time leadership saw it, and no one fully trusted it. Now the forecast is real-time, reconciles globally and regionally without version conflicts, and a review that used to spend an hour agreeing on starting numbers takes two minutes. She's also direct about how she built trust in it: not by shipping a perfect model, but by running it in parallel until the results proved themselves.

Featured Speakers

Iryz Almario headshot
Iryz AlmarioAnalyst, GTM Analytics, Snowflake

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