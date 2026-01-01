How Snowflake's VP of Sales Gives Every Rep Top-Performer Context

Stuart Nyemecz (VP, EMEA Sales Acquisition, Snowflake) explains how AI changed the way his team prepares for every customer conversation.

His insight: the gap between his best reps and the average isn't talent, it's access to context. And context is a solvable problem. He walks through how reps now get a real-time account picture in minutes, find a hook, and reach out because something specific is happening in the customer's world. He's also direct about the cultural challenge: the technology was genuinely the easy part.