Lindsey Sole (Sr. Account Based Marketing Manager, Snowflake) shows how she manages 30 strategic accounts without drowning in data.

Engagement signals, use case data, and campaign performance used to live in separate dashboards, and stitching it all together for sales took hours. Now a CoCo skill called Campaign to Action queries Snowflake's live data, finds what shifted, and generates a tailored brief per account with a recommended next step. What used to take a full day per account, she now gets through for all 30 in the time it used to take to do two.