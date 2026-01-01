Mariam el Baghdady (Manager, Digital Marketing, Snowflake) shows how AI changed two of her most time-consuming tasks: weekly performance reporting and quarterly forecasting across 20+ countries.

The old reality: spending hours formatting data just so she could talk about it. Now a weekly HTML report in CoCo flags what needs attention across channels and regions in minutes, and a forecast that used to take nearly a full week turns around in a fraction of the time. She also shares how she got there with no technical background whatsoever.