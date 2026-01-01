Snowflake® is your AI-powered marketing command center, designed to help CMOs and marketing leaders move from manual reporting to near real-time, data-driven campaign decisions.

Ask questions in natural language and get immediate, governed answers across your campaign, customer and channel data — without relying on static dashboards, manual consolidation or technical teams.

Discover how to:

Identify which campaigns are driving pipeline and prove marketing ROI to the board

Build a Unified Customer 360 across every channel and touchpoint

Allocate budget to the right channels with mid-flight campaign intelligence

Close the gap between marketing and sales with shared, trusted data

Answer board attribution questions faster with self-serve, on-demand insights

Personalize customer experiences at scale, not cost

By unifying your marketing data and embedding AI directly into your workflows, marketing teams can reduce campaign reporting cycles from days to minutes, optimize spend in real time and drive more confident decisions — all with the governance and security your organization requires.