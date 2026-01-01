The blueprint is here. The next move is yours.
The unfiltered playbook from Snowflake's own leaders: how AI drove 37% revenue growth and 38% less marketing spend in 18 months.
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Video Overview
Nicola Tagoe (Line of Business PMM, Snowflake) and Margaux Bouche (Manager, Demand Generation) show how AI changed the way they build campaigns together.
They cover the shift from two-week positioning cycles and data scattered across five tools to a shared Snowflake foundation where PMM and Demand Gen now build in real time. Plus their honest take on the 80/20 rule: AI handles the research and structure. The last 20%, brand voice, bold bets, and the judgment that comes from years in the job, stays with the humans.
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