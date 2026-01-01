Nicola Tagoe (Line of Business PMM, Snowflake) and Margaux Bouche (Manager, Demand Generation) show how AI changed the way they build campaigns together.

They cover the shift from two-week positioning cycles and data scattered across five tools to a shared Snowflake foundation where PMM and Demand Gen now build in real time. Plus their honest take on the 80/20 rule: AI handles the research and structure. The last 20%, brand voice, bold bets, and the judgment that comes from years in the job, stays with the humans.