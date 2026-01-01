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How Snowflake's PMM and Growth Build Campaigns with AI

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How Snowflake's PMM and Growth Build Campaigns with AI

Video Overview        

Nicola Tagoe (Line of Business PMM, Snowflake) and Margaux Bouche (Manager, Demand Generation) show how AI changed the way they build campaigns together.

They cover the shift from two-week positioning cycles and data scattered across five tools to a shared Snowflake foundation where PMM and Demand Gen now build in real time. Plus their honest take on the 80/20 rule: AI handles the research and structure. The last 20%, brand voice, bold bets, and the judgment that comes from years in the job, stays with the humans.

Featured Speakers

Nicola Tagoe headshot
Nicola TagoeLine of Business PMM, Snowflake
Margaux Bouche headshot
Margaux BoucheManager, Demand Generation, Snowflake

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