Shalion Powers E-Commerce Decisions Using Data from 2,000+ Retailers with Snowflake

The world is becoming very competitive now with AI. In any industry, especially ours, you need to move very fast. Shalion was founded in 2019 here in Barcelona. Data is at the core of the business. We gather lots of data points from more than 2,000 retailers around the world, and we serve insights to e-commerce teams of big brands like Heineken and Nestle to optimize and grow their business in e-commerce. We receive hundreds of millions of data points per day. We have quite some tables with hundreds of billions of rows.

The requirements from clients are also complex. Every user, every client measures things differently. Previously, the whole team was fixing pipelines, creating solutions just for scale, not for growing. If you are stuck just fixing, you are not doing what you really love.

One of the first recommendations was Snowflake. It can scale with you, and that’s very important for a company like ours. Having a platform like Snowflake sitting on top of your cloud provider AWS was the right choice. Everything that you had to integrate between Snowflake and AWS was easy.

Now the flexibility of creating new products and new pipelines is super fast. The thing that I’m most proud of is the Maestro, which is our conversational AI chatbot. You access the data through a conversation, and you can take recommendations on the data, create visualizations, and handle, really, a huge conversation with your own data.

We now provide highly valuable insights to our customers, optimize their spendings in media, and optimize their visibility, increasing their revenue. We are becoming the backbone for brands in e-commerce. Snowflake and AWS is the engine of the airplane. Without the engines, we cannot move.

I could not imagine in the past the amount of data that we are handling now. Billions of billions of data per day and managing all of that stuff that easily. None of that would have been possible without Snowflake and AWS.