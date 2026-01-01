General Dynamics Mission Systems Projects Millions in Savings with Snowflake AI

Successfully fulfilling a multimillion-dollar defense contract is a compliance-intensive, logistically challenging endeavor. One government contract could consist of hundreds of pages of clauses that GDMS must carefully match to relevant citations, terms and conditions. GDMS works with approximately 30,000 vendors, which introduces complexity, especially when it comes to managing the volume and variability of incoming sales quotations.

An upstart data science team began building solutions to alleviate regulatory and supply chain issues, but GDMS’ legacy data architecture posed difficulties. Internally sourced large language models (LLMs) delivered questionable accuracy and lacked document parsing capabilities. Maintaining ML workflows and troubleshooting library dependencies diverted the team from higher-impact initiatives. “Somehow we made it work and customers were happy, but it was a lot of effort for our very small team,” says Obaid Masih, Senior Principal Data Scientist/MLOps Engineer at General Dynamics Mission Systems.

Responding to business users’ need for enhanced sales quotation processing, Masih evaluated multiple platforms before selecting Snowflake. In addition to Snowflake’s support for customers with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) compliance requirements, Snowflake Cortex AI was a key factor in the decision-making process. “An LLM is only as good as its scanning and parsing,” Masih says. “That’s why Snowflake became such a clear choice.” Snowflake Cortex AI Functions make it possible to run unstructured analytics on PDFs with industry-leading LLMs. “Having AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT and AI_COMPLETE was a game changer for us,” says Parvathi Susarla, Data Scientist at General Dynamics Mission Systems.