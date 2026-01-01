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Snowflake vs. Databricks

Snowflake is enterprise-ready. Databricks is not.

Migrate To The AI Data Cloud

99.99%

Service-level agreement (SLA) commitment from Snowflake

2x

Faster performance for core analytics on Snowflake

No lock-in

Snowflake is open and interoperable

Over 12,000 Companies Power their AI, Apps and Data on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

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Snowflake vs. Databricks
at a glance

As data and AI introduce new challenges across security, governance and resiliency, customers demand greater trust, flexibility and scale.

Snowflake is enterprise-ready by design. Databricks is missing vital capabilities in areas such as business continuity/disaster recovery, security, governance, open standards, cost management and performance optimization.*

Snowflake offers built-in governance and reliability, with a 99.99% SLA commitment.

Uptime commitment

Snowflake provides built-in, cross-region/cross-cloud business continuity and disaster recovery with a 99.99% SLA¹. Databricks lacks simple, out-of-the-box functionality and requires manual coding and customer efforts for business continuity2 with a variable SLA.

Enterprise-grade security and governance

Snowflake offers comprehensive, out-of-the-box security and governance controls, while Databricks lacks many foundational features like built-in, proactive cyber defense, threat prevention and recovery, data isolation³ and advanced privacy policies³.

Seamless cross-cloud capabilities

Snowflake lets you collaborate and manage accounts across clouds and regions without the unpredictable costs4 or limited functionality often seen with Databricks.

99.99% SLA Illustration

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“When we did the final failover, it was almost instantaneous to users, making the whole migration process rather seamless." 

Senior Architect, HD Supply 

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Snowflake has a truly open, interoperable platform.

Universal, open catalog

Snowflake Horizon Catalog implements open APIs, with the option to migrate to open source Apache Polaris™. Databricks Unity Catalog has no migration path to an OSS catalog5.

Enjoy choice, not lock-in

Snowflake embraces the truly open Apache Iceberg™ format, offering choice and interoperability. Delta Lake is primarily controlled by Databricks6.

True open source commitment

Snowflake fosters ecosystem growth, supporting OSS projects like Open Semantic Interchange. Databricks maintains proprietary control over features like Unity Catalog Metric Views7.

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Technology

“Many teams at Indeed were eager to get data into Snowflake as quickly as possible...Snowflake’s native support for Iceberg tables provides the performance, security and scalable compute needed to make that happen.”

Daniel DeMara
Staff Software Engineer, Indeed

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  • 43–74% cost reduction compared to previous analytical tools
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Snowflake is double the speed at half the cost.

2x faster performance

In several real-world customer POCs and third-party testing, Snowflake results were 2x faster8 than Databricks for core analytics, powered by Snowflake’s fully managed, serverless engine.

Over 50% average cost savings

Databricks POCs appear low cost, but customers have reported savings of 50–70%9 on average when migrating from Databricks, attributed to Snowflake's powerful, built-in optimizations.

High performance at enterprise scale

Snowflake scales seamlessly without performance degradation or operational overhead, while third-party testing reveals Databricks faces reduced performance at enterprise scale.

Graph showing Snowflake query time being 2x faster than Databricks for sequential runs as well as concurrent queries

Based on customer POCs and third-party testing; actual performance may vary

Travel and Hospitality

“Snowflake was pitched as a partnership — and it is a partnership. We have been so happy we made the switch”

David Webb
Data Architect, Travelpass

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  • 65%Cost savings by switching from Databricks to Snowflake

  • 350% More efficient data delivery to business units

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Why premier organizations choose Snowflake

50% latency improvement

Improved performance and reduced latency by moving from Databricks to Snowflake and Snowpark data frames, delivering greater operational efficiency.

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Millions of dollars saved

Achieved ROI equivalent to millions of dollars in cost savings by empowering users to focus on analytics, not manual data retrieval.

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70% cost savings

Saved 70% in costs by eliminating redundant services and reducing cloud resource usage upon moving from Databricks to Snowflake.

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75% cost savings

Slashed costs by 75% by moving the training of forecasting models in Databricks to a unified model in Snowflake.

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EBOOK

Secrets of Enterprise-Ready Data and AI Success

Why innovators are choosing Snowflake to improve security and reliability, interoperability and openness, and cost and performance.

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

Snowflake provides a 99.99% uptime SLA, offering high reliability to customers.

Snowflake includes BCDR as a standard, managed feature that provides replication and seamless failover across regions and clouds. For Databricks, implementing BCDR requires a significant "do-it-yourself" effort that could take months to implement, while still lacking comprehensive disaster readiness. 

Unity Catalog is not a fully enterprise-ready catalog, as certain foundational controls are missing or deficient:

  • Out-of-the-box, simple business continuity/disaster recovery does not exist.* 

  • There are gaps in Unity Catalog fine-grained access controls. 

  • Advanced privacy features, including differential privacy, aggregation and projection policies are lacking, though such capabilities have been standard in Snowflake Horizon Catalog for years. 

Unity Catalog has overly complex cross-cloud management, such as complex sharing and administration across clouds and regions. These capabilities are foundational to Snowflake Horizon Catalog.

Most critically, Databricks Unity Catalog is not open source and offers no officially documented migration path to Unity Catalog OSS. Unity OSS itself lacks robust governance or security capabilities (see roadmap).

In addition to the above, Databricks does not provide proactive cyber defense, threat prevention and recovery, unlike Snowflake, which delivers native threat prevention (malicious IP protection), compliance-grade immutable backups and more.

Snowflake Data Sharing provides secure cross-cloud, cross-region sharing with role-based access control and policies. It is cost-effective due to capabilities such as the Egress Cost Optimizer and Data Sharing Rebate Program. Snowflake supports sharing AI models and all types of AI-ready data, including data in open table formats such as Apache Iceberg and Delta Lake, and AI assets. All of this is available out of the box to Snowflake and non-Snowflake customers alike.

Databricks Delta Sharing can be cost-prohibitive. The more consumers use Delta Share from remote regions, the more a provider pays in CSP egress. Delta Sharing open source has several limitations around data security and governance, and customers are required to use the proprietary Unity Catalog for any meaningful sharing. Lastly, Databricks customers currently can’t share agents, Unity Catalog Metric Views or search services. This means customers are left with engineering complexity when getting data ready for agents and AI.

Snowflake's open data philosophy is that "Your architecture should belong to you, not your vendor." This is demonstrated by our ongoing contributions to the OSS projects, such as Apache Iceberg™, Apache Polaris™, Apache Nifi™, and, most recently Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), which promotes vendor-neutral governance and development. This gives customers the freedom to choose the best tools without the fear of vendor lock-in.

On the other hand, Databricks starts with an open source promise, though critical enterprise capabilities remain proprietary. For example, the open source version of Unity Catalog (Unity OSS) lacks core security features, meaning customers must adopt the proprietary Databricks Unity Catalog for security and governance capabilities, and their architecture becomes dependent on Databricks’ roadmap and priorities.

Fully managed and serverless, Snowflake helps customers deliver faster value through built-in optimizations, including Automatic Clustering and the Query Acceleration Service. Snowflake transparently controls and optimizes costs with an out-of-the-box Cost Management Interface that includes an Account & Org Overview for spend, budgets and cost insights to optimize spend. 

Based on customer POCs and third-party testing, Databricks costs increase and performance slows as data becomes more complex, concurrency increases and data volumes increase. Databricks also lags in native cost governance with no enforcement of spending limits and limited out-of-the-box, query-level cost attribution.

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1Snowflake Support Policy and Service Level Agreement vs. Databricks - no standard SLA

2Databricks, requires manual coding and customer efforts for business continuity with a variable SLA - Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery on Databricks Part 2: Implementation

3The Power of Roles for Data SegregationWhy True RBAC MattersSnowflake Aggregation Policies: Enterprise-Grade Privacy Protection That Databricks Can’t Match

4 The Physics of Data

5As of 11/05/25, there is no official Databricks documentation that shows a clear migration path between Databricks Unity catalog and Unity Catalog Open Source. More here.

6The top 7 contributors are from Databricks as of 11/05/25. This is based primarily on the official delta.io community page, which identifies the project's contributors.

7As of 11/05/25, this feature is not present in the Unity Catalog OSS roadmap published on Github. There are also no mentions on Unity catalog OSS documentation site indicating this feature is not open-sourced. However, it is mentioned in the Databricks Unity catalog documentation, indicating it is a Databricks-specific feature.

These are based on real-world customer POCs and third party testing, and should not be interpreted as guarantees of performance. Results may vary depending on configuration, workload, and data characteristics.

9 These are based on several customer case studies, including Moser ConsultingIGS EnergyTravelPassBond Brand LoyaltyOM1.

Apache Polaris, Polaris, Apache NiFi, NiFi, the NiFi logo, Apache Iceberg, Iceberg, Apache, the Apache feather logo, and the Apache Iceberg project logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation