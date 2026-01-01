OM1 Simplifies Its Environment and Saves Time and Money by Switching to Snowpark

OM1’s mission is of monumental magnitude: Transform healthcare by elevating how industry, providers, payers and patients obtain and leverage real-world insights by incorporating cutting-edge technology with real-world data to improve the advancement of research and patient outcomes.

Partnering with major research universities and hospital systems, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, OM1 collects and analyzes massive stores of patient data — to the tune of billions of rows of data that cover more than 350 million people. In addition to offering these rich data sets to clinical researchers looking to cure the world’s most pernicious diseases, the company also builds AI products that help better understand, compare and predict patient outcomes for chronic conditions that affect millions of Americans every day.

There are no higher stakes than the health of millions of people. The sheer size and complexity of OM1’s data sets require a reliable, scalable platform to meet the industry’s rigorous demands for privacy, accuracy and credibility. But OM1 faced a variety of challenges with its previous data processing environment.

“We were on a mission to simplify our entire ecosystem,” OM1 CTO Eric Schrock says. “While we had moved our data to Snowflake, we had a complex ecosystem of compute spread across AWS, Databricks and custom software. While this system worked, it came with fairly high cost and overhead. From a business perspective, it’s all about efficiency. We want our data engineers to spend their time innovating and solving hard problems, not maintaining platforms.”

To simplify its ecosystem, OM1 moved its data processing from its previous platform to Snowflake — unleashing greater efficiency, cost savings and performance in the process.