Indeed Reimagines Architecture and Data Collaboration to Help Job Seekers and Employers

Indeed’s massive data lake — which currently contains 52PB of data — serves numerous purposes, including providing a single source of truth for reporting and analytical systems.

Prior to using Snowflake, Indeed relied on a PostgreSQL data warehouse for reporting and analytics, but performance and storage limitations presented challenges. After evaluating multiple solutions, Indeed selected one for its “gold layer” for mission-critical reporting that combined optimal performance, ease of use, near-infinite scalability, and an extensive network of connectors, drivers, programming languages and utilities: Snowflake.

Implementing Snowflake on AWS helped Indeed modernize its data ecosystem while considerably shortening time to deliver on service-level agreements for key reporting across marketing, revenue, and environmental, social and governance (ESG). With Snowflake’s column-level security through the Horizon Catalog, Indeed can make sure team members can access its repository of data at the right level.

With granular masking policies, there’s only ever one logical copy of a data set — which greatly simplifies governance and minimizes storage costs. The enhanced reporting and analytics available with Snowflake surfaces key insights about Indeed’s operations and customer interactions.