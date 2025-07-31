Course
BI Analytics Bootcamp for data analysts
Take a free course designed to introduce you to the power of Snowflake and top business intelligence (BI) tools.
Use Case
Transform the way you work with LLM-powered SQL, chat applications and scalable business intelligence.
751 of Forbes Global 2000 Companies Use Snowflake*
Overview
Building pipelines and gold layers so that teams can get useful information from enterprise data can be tough — especially when it’s scattered across solutions. Boosted by AI capabilities and easy integration with leading tools, Snowflake delivers one platform to process all types of data at scale so you can deliver meaningful insights.
Effortlessly query structured and unstructured data together for deep intelligence using intuitive AI-powered SQL.
Empower smarter decisions with intuitive, conversational data exploration. Start asking, start discovering.
Gain insights faster with intuitive interfaces and ensure consistent results across all your favorite tools — AI apps, BI platforms and notebooks.
Benefits
Supercharge analysts
Cortex AISQL is a new AI query language that brings the most powerful LLMs to your SQL interface. Scale batch analytics with multimodal data through LLM-powered SQL for forecasting, audio transcription, sentiment analysis, anomaly detection and more.
Chat with docs and more
Enable access and action to enterprise data for everyone in your organization through a text-to-SQL service with Cortex Analyst and Streamlit.
Unified Semantics
Enhance consistency, helping every query — whether from a dashboard, an AI agent or an analyst — return the same answer.
AI-Powered Modeling
Eliminate weeks of manual coding with Semantic View Autopilot, which uses AI to instantly generate comprehensive semantic models based on your actual data patterns.
Align your model with how your business actually uses data by letting Semantic View Autopilot identify the most relevant metrics and dimensions from your query history.
Semantic View Autopilot-generated semantic models become part of Horizon Context, Snowflake's governed context layer, and automatically transform into a trusted semantic foundation for every AI agent and BI tool in your stack.
Open Semantic Standard
Reduce vendor lock-in and enhance flexibility by using the open, neutral Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) framework to provide consistent metrics across dashboards, notebooks and ML models.
Build your metrics in Snowflake and deliver them natively to tools like Tableau and Sigma, without redefining logic.
Drive faster performance by facilitating shared business context across your entire ecosystem, ensuring your AI and BI tools always speak the same language.
Industry-leading LLMs at your fingertips
“By leveraging CoWork and CoCo together, we've opened up access to insights at all levels — from the front lines all the way up to the executive suite.”
Patrick Duroseau
Chief Data and AI Officer, Under Armour
AI-powered business intelligence
Learn about real-time analytics, NLP for insights, integrating AI models with BI tools, and data governance for your dashboards.
Through Snowflake Cortex AI, you get serverless access to a range of industry-leading Large Language Models (LLMs). This includes models from providers like Meta (Llama models), Google (Gemma), Mistral AI, Anthropic (Claude models), and OpenAI as well as Snowflake's own open enterprise-grade models like Arctic. These can be accessed via simple SQL or Python functions for various tasks.
Snowflake offers broad compatibility with a wide variety of leading Business Intelligence (BI) tools. Popular choices like Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Looker (Google Cloud), Qlik, and ThoughtSpot connect seamlessly to Snowflake using native connectors, ODBC, or JDBC drivers. For a comprehensive list, you can explore Snowflake's technology partners here.
Snowflake provides robust, centralized data governance that extends to every BI dashboard and AI tool in your stack. Horizon Context is Snowflake's governed context layer, built to ensure that every agent, analyst and BI tool works from the same trusted, business-aligned definitions. With Horizon Context, you can:
Define metrics and relationships once in Semantic Views, so governance travels with the data, not the dashboard.
Apply role-based access control (RBAC), data masking, and row-access policies that enforce consistent visibility across every downstream tool.
Track lineage and classify data with Object Tagging, ensuring semantic consistency from source to insight.
Yes, Snowflake facilitates embedding AI into BI tools. You can:
Run Cortex AISQL functions (e.g., for forecasting, anomaly detection, or using LLMs) directly via SQL, with results consumed by BI tools.
Utilize Snowpark ML to deploy custom ML models within Snowflake, making predictions available for BI dashboards.
Many BI tools also have their own AI features that can connect to and leverage data processed or enriched by AI within Snowflake.
Snowflake enables Natural Language Processing (NLP) for insights through Snowflake Cortex AI. Features like Cortex Analyst allow users to ask questions about their data in natural language, which then get converted into SQL queries. You can also use Cortex LLM functions to build applications that interpret natural language to query and summarize data from your tables.