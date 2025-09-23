Guide
The Essential Guide to Data Sharing
Discover the benefits of modern data sharing techniques and how to securely share and access live data while protecting privacy.
Dive into data sharing, clean rooms and application development with relevant ebooks, webinars, developer solutions and beyond to empower your learning journey.
Guide
Discover the benefits of modern data sharing techniques and how to securely share and access live data while protecting privacy.
Report
Eight investors detail what they’re looking for and what they’re seeing in the market.
Webinar
In this hands-on lab, you’ll build a Snowflake Native App that helps food truck owners forecast sales using a machine learning model.
Report
Explore our guide to interesting and popular offerings on Snowflake Marketplace that help you connect to new resources, build data-intensive apps and add cutting-edge capabilities with ease.
Virtual Event
Learn how to build a pipeline with Python in Snowflake and then manage and deploy that notebook through an automated CI/CD.
Webinar
By improving data sharing across business units in a self-service manner, companies can increase data agility across their organization to drive better decision making and faster time to value.
Ebook
As a modern, distributed platform, Snowflake can provide the technical and architectural support needed for a successful data mesh implementation.