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Use Case

Democratize AI-Ready Data Products with Snowflake

Discover, access and share high-quality, actionable and validated data with the Internal Marketplace.

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Overview

Break down data silos. Accelerate insights and AI innovation.

Snowflake ​​Internal Marketplace, part of Horizon Catalog, is a built-in, self-service hub for getting the right data to the right people within your organization — no data movement required.

enhance discoverability

​​Enhance discoverability

Find validated data products across business units and from external sources with optimized search functionality.

trusted data

Access trusted, validated data

Easily share and access governed data products to maintain quality and trust across your organization.

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Make the most of curated assets

Use data products for BI, analytics and AI/ML use cases without the complex setup or cross-cloud, cross-region duplication.

Benefits

Build Your AI Foundation with Secure, Shareable Data Products

Faster data access

Empower teams with self-service data product discovery from a centralized hub

  • Reduce reliance on central teams and accelerate time to value by quickly searching for and finding relevant data.

  • Access high-quality source of truth and “AI-ready” data products across regions, clouds and even disparate database systems.

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Unified governance

Enhance data reliability and trust

  • Manage access to data with enterprise-grade role-based access control (RBAC).

  • Protect sensitive data with comprehensive capabilities that comply with regulations like GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA.

  • Track data lineage and monitor data quality with custom metrics and anomaly detection.

Seamless interoperability

Bring analytics and AI/ML use cases to life with interoperable data products

  • Query different engines and use data from other databases — all while avoiding vendor lock-in thanks to open standard sharing.

  • Build business-ready data products for AI and analytics with source of truth data.

  • Cost-effectively share data across your organization — regardless of cloud or region.

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Automotive

“As a leading global mobility-tech company, it's crucial to use the full potential of data to provide our customers an unforgettable travel experience. Snowflake's Internal Marketplace empowers our data teams to promote and securely share their data products within the organization, driving informed, data-driven decisions across the company.”

Tobias Hadem
Vice President of Engineering, Flix Mobility

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Where Data Does More

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