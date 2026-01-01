Quickstart
Use Case
Democratize AI-Ready Data Products with Snowflake
Discover, access and share high-quality, actionable and validated data with the Internal Marketplace.
Overview
Break down data silos. Accelerate insights and AI innovation.
Snowflake Internal Marketplace, part of Horizon Catalog, is a built-in, self-service hub for getting the right data to the right people within your organization — no data movement required.
Enhance discoverability
Find validated data products across business units and from external sources with optimized search functionality.
Access trusted, validated data
Easily share and access governed data products to maintain quality and trust across your organization.
Make the most of curated assets
Use data products for BI, analytics and AI/ML use cases without the complex setup or cross-cloud, cross-region duplication.
Benefits
Build Your AI Foundation with Secure, Shareable Data Products
Faster data access
Empower teams with self-service data product discovery from a centralized hub
Reduce reliance on central teams and accelerate time to value by quickly searching for and finding relevant data.
Access high-quality source of truth and “AI-ready” data products across regions, clouds and even disparate database systems.
Unified governance
Enhance data reliability and trust
Manage access to data with enterprise-grade role-based access control (RBAC).
Protect sensitive data with comprehensive capabilities that comply with regulations like GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA.
Track data lineage and monitor data quality with custom metrics and anomaly detection.
Seamless interoperability
Bring analytics and AI/ML use cases to life with interoperable data products
Query different engines and use data from other databases — all while avoiding vendor lock-in thanks to open standard sharing.
Build business-ready data products for AI and analytics with source of truth data.
Cost-effectively share data across your organization — regardless of cloud or region.
“As a leading global mobility-tech company, it's crucial to use the full potential of data to provide our customers an unforgettable travel experience. Snowflake's Internal Marketplace empowers our data teams to promote and securely share their data products within the organization, driving informed, data-driven decisions across the company.”
Tobias Hadem
Vice President of Engineering, Flix Mobility
Start your 30-day Snowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads